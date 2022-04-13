Elderhaus Names Gala Honorary Chair

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A longtime Northern Colorado health and community leader has been named the first Honorary Chair for the Elderhaus annual fundraising event. Yvonne Myers will serve in the volunteer leadership role for the Rhinestone Cowboy Gala set Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Loveland.

Myers, vice president of strategic initiatives at the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce since January of this year, formerly worked with older adults in various settings including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living residences, in-home care, pharmacy services, and day programs. She was the executive director of Elderhaus Adult Day Programs from March 1989 to July 1990, later serving as an Elderhaus board member and volunteer treasurer/bookkeeper. Her volunteer Chamber duties began as a board member in 2007, and she has served on numerous committees there. Myers is a past Chamber board chair.

“I am so very honored to be asked to participate as the first-ever Honorary Chair for the annual Elderhaus gala,” Myers said. “I have always been very proud of my time at Elderhaus. I wholeheartedly know adult day programs play a significant role in helping clients to remain as independent as possible with purpose and meaning in their lives.”

Over the last four decades, Myers has been involved in numerous boards and committees. She is currently a board member of the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Board, a member of the CSU College of Health and Human Sciences Executive Leadership Council, and a commissioner with the Business Experiential-Learning (BEL) Commission for Colorado. She has been honored by BizWest Women of Distinction, including recognition as Outstanding Volunteer and Most-Influential Business Leader.

The Rhinestone Cowboy Gala, to be held at Ellis Ranch Event Center in Loveland, is the sixth annual fundraising event for Elderhaus. The last gala was held in 2019. Two subsequent dates in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to COVID-19.

“Elderhaus services often help enable persons with special needs to continue living at home for years longer while benefiting from positive social engagement in an active community-based program,” said Tim McLemore, executive director. “Elderhaus is the only nonprofit adult day program in Larimer and Weld Counties that specializes in this type of care. As a charitable organization, our mission of service is not possible without the generosity of donors.”

Myers concurred, stating that Elderhaus is dedicated to “providing caregivers the support, education, and relief time to continue their significant and often under-appreciated role. Supporting this gala ensures more funds are available to help more community members to participate in the most wonderful adult day program in our region.”

The nonprofit, which is celebrating more than 40 years of community assistance in Northern Colorado, provides services for adults living with physical and cognitive disabilities, including dementia (such as Alzheimer’s disease), traumatic brain injury, post-stroke needs, MS, Parkinson’s disease, Down syndrome, autism, and other conditions. Programs are available for veterans, caregivers, and family members, including support groups open to the community at no charge.





