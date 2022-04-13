How to Discreetly Use CBD Products at Work

While CBD has been federally legal in the US since 2018, there still is a stigma around cannabis products. If you want to try CBD for the first time or increase your dosage during the day, you may be concerned about taking your products at work, such as CBD gummies.

In this post, we will cover the best ways to use CBD products discreetly, so you won’t have to worry about the unnecessary controversy at work.

Best Way to Take CBD Oil

If you are concerned with drawing attention to your CBD use, you may consider this factor in your purchasing decision. The 30ml dropper bottle containing CBD oil has become synonymous with cannabis products. Keeping one of these in your vehicle or on your desk may draw attention to your CBD use.

While CBD oil used sublingually is the most efficient way to use CBD products safely, it is far from the most discreet.

We suggest trying a more incognito delivery method like CBD gummies or CBD pills if you are worried about the stigma regarding cannabis products.

CBD in Edibles

One way to use CBD without anyone knowing is to use edibles. However, you need to understand that edibles, in general, are less efficient than CBD oil, and not all edibles have the same absorption rate.

Gummies are the perfect option for using CBD at work. As long as you don’t show off the bottle, most people will assume you are taking a vitamin or just enjoying a tasty snack. In addition, gummies deliver a higher bioavailability rate than other edibles.

Pills are another form of CBD that is very discreet. However, swallowing a pill doesn’t offer sublingual absorption, resulting in lower bioavailability rates. Tablets and pills are more efficient than CBD-infused cookies, brownies, drinks, or other products that need to be digested but still not as effective as CBD oil or gummies.

While edibles are less efficient than CBD oil, you can compensate for the wasted CBD by increasing the dosage. We recommend doubling the amount of CBD you take in CBD oil if you plan to switch the edibles.

How to Use CBD at Work

The best way to enjoy the benefits of CBD at work is to take your preferred product in the morning. CBD doesn’t instantly deliver benefits, so your best option is to use it consistently before clocking in.

If you feel that CBD helps you get through the day, or if you take it when you are stressed at work, we recommend using CBD gummies. Because the product will be clearly labeled to contain cannabinoids, you should keep it in a discreet place or switch out the packaging.

Empty your CBD gummies into a plastic bag or a vitamin bottle, so no one will know you are using CBD.

CBD Oil Application at Work

Many users are concerned with absorption rates and prefer to use their favorite CBD oil. However, if you need to take CBD oil at work to get through the day, it is still possible to use CBD oil on the clock.

We recommend purchasing blank dropper bottles and transferring your CBD oil into the new container. That way, no one will know what is in the bottle, and you can administer CBD throughout the day.

How to Administer CBD Oil at Work

You still need to administer CBD the right way to enjoy the benefits. If you work around many people, your best option may be to use the product in the bathroom. Allow at least 30 seconds to absorb the oil under your tongue before swallowing.

Michael Levin is a CBD enthusiast, a researcher, writer and editor in the cannabis space, experienced CBD user and educator. He believes CBD can help improve our overall health and wellbeing.