Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Introduces K9 Odin 

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has introduced the agency’s newest K9-handler team.

K9 Odin is a Belgian Malinois born in Poland in December 2022. He was brought to the United States by Von Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana, which specializes in supplying and training working dogs. Deputy Joe Boyle, who joined LCSO in 2017, is a field training officer and has experience supporting the K9 unit as a training agitator.

After being selected as a handler, Deputy Boyle traveled to Indiana in April 2024 to pair with a K9 that would meet the needs of our agency and community. Deputy Boyle and K9 Odin returned to Colorado for a bonding period, then began the rigorous in-house K9 academy in the spring of 2024.

During the academy, the duo worked on developing patrol skills, including illicit narcotics detection, tracking/searching, and apprehension. After successfully completing the months-long LCSO K9 academy and earning the required certifications, Deputy Joe Boyle and his new K9 partner Odin started working on Patrol in the late summer of 2024.

“Being a K9 handler isn’t just a job. Handlers and their dogs live together, they train together, and they’re constantly reinforcing the strong bond that allows them to work as a team,” said Undersheriff Joe Shellhammer, who oversees the LCSO Operations Division.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office currently has a total of eight K9-handler teams. Six of the K9s are dual-purpose dogs, meaning they are used for both detection (illicit narcotics, tracking, article searches) and suspect apprehension.

One K9 is assigned to the Jail and is certified to detect drugs. The team also includes one ATF-certified, single-purpose explosives detection K9, which supports safety at special events and county facilities. When not working, K9s live with their handlers and remain with them upon retirement.

To learn more about the LCSO K9 team, visit https://www.larimer.gov/sheriff/patrol/specialty-units/k9-unit.