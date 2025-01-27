Five Things You Should Know About Cocaine Withdrawal

Cocaine abuse is rife right across the country and more and more people are in need of getting help.

Actually, more people are getting that help, visiting drug rehab and going through the process and treatment on the journey to sobriety and getting your life back on track. The first part of that is going through the detox or withdrawal process. Which can certainly provide its challenges.

It’s always a good idea to go through withdrawal under professional supervision, while it can also be useful to get a firm understanding of exactly what to expect from it. So, if you are considering confronting your problem with cocaine and want to get your life back on track, here are five things you should know about going through the withdrawal process.

Withdrawal Symptoms Are Psychological as Well as Physical

Actually, cocaine withdrawal symptoms often aren’t as severe as the likes of alcohol withdrawal symptoms, so you often won’t find the likes of shaking, vomiting and seizures. However, you may find you struggle with appetite and sleep.

It’s the psychological effects that have the biggest impact in withdrawal, which can include:

Fatigue and lethargy

Depression and feelings of hopelessness

Anxiety or agitation

Intense cravings for cocaine

Difficulty concentrating

Cravings Can Be Intense and Persistent

One of the biggest struggles you’ll face during withdrawal is cravings for the drug. These can be triggered in all manner of ways, from the environment you’re in to even things like stress or boredom.

These can persist for days, weeks or months after giving up cocaine, which can make relapse a big risk, so it’s important to have support around you as well as coping mechanisms in place to deal with this.

The Timeline of Withdrawal Varies

What you’ll actually find is that the timeline of withdrawal can vary from person to person. It generally unfolds in stages, which can typically be broken down into three segments.

Initial phase: Symptoms usually begin within a few hours to days after the last use. This phase may include fatigue, depression, and irritability.

Crash phase: Lasting from one to three days, this period is marked by exhaustion and a desire to sleep.

Gradual improvement: Over the next few weeks, symptoms may slowly improve, though cravings and mood swings can persist.

Some people may also experience protracted withdrawal symptoms. This is known as post-acute withdrawal syndrome and can last for months. If that is the case, then seeking professional help is the best way to deal with this and minimise the risk of relapsing or really struggling with your mental health.

Support is Essential

Cocaine withdrawal can be an isolating and overwhelming experience, but support is critical to recovery. Having a network of friends, family, or support groups can make a significant difference.

Professional help, such as counselling or therapy, can provide tools to cope with withdrawal symptoms and address underlying issues that contributed to drug use. In some cases, medical supervision may be recommended to manage severe psychological symptoms like suicidal thoughts or extreme anxiety.

Relapse is Part of the Process for Many People

It’s important to recognise that relapse is a common part of the recovery journey and does not mean failure. The intense cravings and emotional distress associated with withdrawal can make relapse tempting, but each attempt to quit provides valuable lessons.

Developing a relapse prevention plan is crucial. This may include identifying triggers, creating strategies to handle them, and having a support system in place. Over time, the risk of relapse decreases as the brain and body recover from the effects of cocaine.