Plunge Into Winter Fun: Polar Bear Plunge at Horsetooth Reservoir Delights Brave Participants

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado residents kicked off their snowy weekend with a frosty tradition—the Polar Bear Plunge at Horsetooth Reservoir. Despite the brisk 36-degree water temperatures, participants gathered at South Bay to embrace the icy challenge and take the plunge.

The event was made possible thanks to the efforts of the Larimer County Emergency Services team, who prepped the area just in time. Equipped with pulaskis and chainsaws, the team cleared paths and created openings in the ice for both the plunge and upcoming ice rescue training by the Larimer County Dive Rescue team.

Polar Plunge 2025 at Horsetooth Reservoir (Photo by Larimer County Sheriff’s Department)

Safety remained a top priority. Donning high-visibility safety gear, rescue crews ensured the event ran smoothly and provided a reminder about the potential hazards of winter water recreation. While the controlled plunge brought smiles and shivers, the Larimer County Emergency Services team cautioned that such icy waters can turn dangerous quickly for anyone venturing onto unstable ice.

“Always check ice conditions before walking on frozen bodies of water,” the team advised. “When in doubt, stick to the shoreline.”

For those who prefer staying dry, the Polar Bear Plunge serves as a fun, spectator-friendly way to celebrate winter in Northern Colorado. Whether you took the leap or cheered from the sidelines, it’s an event that embodies the adventurous spirit of the region.

As the community thaws out and reflects on the frosty fun, remember to stay safe and stay toasty during your winter adventures!

