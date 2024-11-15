Fort Collins Achieves Top Spot for Lowest Diabetes Rate in National Study November 2024

A groundbreaking study analyzing diabetes management across 350 U.S. cities reveals Fort Collins has achieved the lowest diabetes rate nationwide, though ranking 16th overall when considering all health and infrastructure factors.
The research, conducted by AllClinicalTrials.com, shows only 5.2% of Fort Collins adults have diagnosed diabetes, positioning the city at #1 for this crucial health metric. This achievement comes alongside the city’s impressive #5 ranking for physical activity levels, with just 12.3% of residents reporting inactive lifestyles.
“These rankings reflect our community’s commitment to preventive health measures,” says Nazar Hembara, lead researcher. “While Fort Collins placed 16th overall, leading the nation in lowest diabetes rates is a significant achievement.”
By The Numbers:
- 97.66 fitness centers per 100,000 residents
- 84.71 parks per 100,000 residents
- 57.65 walking trails per 100,000 residents
- Obesity rate of 22.2% (#28 nationally)
- Mortality rate of 18.5 per 100,000 (#29 nationally)
The study highlights Fort Collins’ strengths in outdoor recreation, with one of the highest concentrations of walking trails among studied cities. This infrastructure supports the city’s exceptional physical activity rates and contributes to its leading position in diabetes prevention.
Room for Growth in Healthcare Access
While excelling in prevention and lifestyle metrics, the data reveals opportunities for healthcare infrastructure improvement:
- 20.59 endocrinologists per 100,000 residents (Rank 197)
- 10 hospitals per 100,000 residents (Rank 269)
- 39.42 pharmacies per 100,000 residents (Rank 251)
“Our top ranking in diabetes rates shows our preventive approach works,” notes a local healthcare policy advisor. “Now we’re focusing on expanding specialized care access to better serve those who need ongoing diabetes management.”
For complete methodology and findings, visit AllClinicalTrials.com.
