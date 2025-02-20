Make Mental Health a Priority in 2025: Five Ways to Stay Focused Beyond the Resolutions

By: Dr. Donald Tavakoli, UnitedHealthcare National Medical Director for Behavioral Health

As we settle into the new year, many of us are reflecting on our goals we made in January when declaring our New Year’s resolutions. For many, mental health was likely a key focus, continuing the trend from last year when about 40% of resolutions were aimed at improving mental well-being. However, as the novelty of January fades, it’s easy for even the best intentions to slip. Studies have shown that by February, many people have already abandoned their resolutions.

Rather than letting your commitment to mental health dim, now is the perfect time to renew your focus and keep your mental health a priority. Whether you’re following through on your resolution to improve your mental wellbeing or simply seeking to continue your efforts, staying intentional about mental wellness can have lasting benefits for both your emotional and physical health.

Here are five tips to help you keep your mental health on track throughout the year and make it a sustainable part of your 2025 goals:

Build a supportive network

Surrounding yourself with understanding friends, family, and mentors can provide essential emotional support. A strong social network can help prevent feelings of isolation and promote resilience. Research shows that social support plays a crucial role in mental health. Don’t be afraid to reach out and be open with your loved ones.

Emphasize sleep

Adequate sleep is fundamental to mental well-being as insufficient sleep may negatively affect emotional regulation and cognitive function. Prioritize restful sleep by establishing a consistent sleep schedule, creating a calming bedtime routine, and optimizing your sleep environment. Proper sleep also benefits your overall well-being.

Limit Social Media

Studies have linked excessive social media use to a higher risk of depression and anxiety, particularly among young people. It’s important to keep in mind that a person’s social feed often doesn’t reflect their entire life story. Instead, try to embrace the ups and downs of life as normal, focus on the here and now, and invest in your offline relationships.

Reach out for professional support

Don’t hesitate to reach out to your primary care physician (PCP). If you don’t have a PCP, now is a great time to establish a relationship with one. Seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. Your PCP can provide valuable insights and care, and referrals if needed. The right support can guide you toward a more balanced and fulfilling life.

Utilize your insurance benefits

You might be surprised to learn that your health insurance plan includes mental health benefits which may cover employee assistance programs, virtual therapy sessions, coaching or digital self-help tools such as Calm Health. These options make it easy to access the support you need in different ways. If you have mild behavioral health concerns, digital self-help tools and virtual coaching can be a great place to begin. If you have any questions or need more details, simply call the number on your insurance card for assistance.

Prioritizing mental health enables you to work towards a more balanced and fulfilling life. By improving your mental well-being, you set the stage for achieving broader goals, including nurturing relationships and fostering personal growth. Make mental health a central focus as you navigate 2025.

