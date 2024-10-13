October is Long-term Care Residents’ Rights Month

In recognition of Weld County residents living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, the board of county commissioners proclaimed October as Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month during its Wednesday meeting.

Residents of these communities are protected by the 1987 Nursing Home Reform Law, which grants them essential rights, including the right to be fully informed about available services and associated charges, the right to complain, the right to participate in their own care, the right to receive visitors and the right to privacy and confidentiality.

Throughout Weld County, nearly 750 individuals reside in eight nursing homes, while over 900 individuals live in 23 assisted living facilities. This proclamation reaffirms Weld County’s commitment to respecting the rights of these individuals. It also emphasizes the importance of empowering residents to understand their rights, allowing them to live with dignity and self-determination.

The Weld County Department of Human Services (DHS) oversees the Ombudsman Program through the Area Agency on Aging (AAA). This program comprises staff dedicated to preserving and educating residents about their rights in long-term care settings.

“We are proud of the work this team does. The recognition of Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month provides us with the opportunity to not only highlight their efforts but also to celebrate the dignity and rights of residents living in care communities,” stated Tami Grant, Deputy Director of DHS. “It’s essential to listen to those living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”

To learn more about the services AAA provides Weld County residents, visit www.weldaaa.org.