Windsor to Host Joint Downtown Master Plan & Parking Management Plan Open House Oct. 17

The Town of Windsor invites residents and business owners to attend the Downtown Master Plan and Downtown Parking Plan joint open house on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Windsor Art & Heritage Center, 116 5th St.

This event is free to attend and presents an opportunity for the community to engage with the vision for the future of Downtown Windsor. Participants will receive valuable insights into the Downtown Master Plan and the Downtown Parking Management Plan, featuring initiatives like pedestrian zones and effective parking strategies. No RSVP is required.

As development progresses, community input will play a crucial role in shaping the shared space. Attendees can explore important themes such as expanding pedestrian-friendly areas, addressing downtown parking needs, supporting local businesses, and preserving Windsor’s historic charm.

This open house is designed not only to provide information but also to encourage community members to share their ideas and influence the direction of growth. The aim is to create a vibrant, walkable and accessible Downtown that fosters connection among residents. Plans to support local businesses and create more opportunities for everyone will also be discussed, along with efforts to enhance family-friendliness through safer streets and engaging public spaces.

To learn more about Windsor’s Downtown Master Plan & Downtown Parking Management Plan, visit windsorprojectconnect.com