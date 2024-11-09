Several Connect for Health Colorado Plans Include UChealth and Its Affiliates In-Network for 2025

UCHealth and its affiliated providers are now more accessible than ever on the individual health insurance market.

Open enrollment began November 1 and runs through January 15 on Connect for Health Colorado , the state’s health insurance exchange, and people are able to choose from a variety of plans that will begin January 1, 2025.

Those Coloradans seeking comprehensive coverage that includes in-network access to all of UCHealth, CU Medicine, Intermountain Health, and other affiliates can choose from the Select Health Value and Select Health Value CO Option plans. New to the insurance exchange in 2024, Select Health represents a collaborative effort between UCHealth and Intermountain Health, offering exceptional care and value. Additionally, the Anthem Pathway plans feature UCHealth and CU Medicine providers in-network.

UCHealth is not in-network with any Anthem Pathway Essentials plans. The Anthem Pathway Colorado Option is not available in metro Denver and Boulder counties this year.

In addition to Anthem Pathway, Select Health Value, and Value CO Option, there are a few additional plans that include select UCHealth facilities in the network:

Colorado Springs and Woodland Park: Anthem Pathway CO Option, Cigna Connect, Cigna Connect CO Option, KP Select, KP Select CO Option plans include UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Memorial Hospital North, UCHealth Grandview Hospital and UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital

Anthem Pathway CO Option, Cigna Connect, Cigna Connect CO Option, KP Select, KP Select CO Option plans include UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Memorial Hospital North, UCHealth Grandview Hospital and UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital Pueblo: Anthem Pathway CO Option, KP Select, KP Select CO Option plans include UCHealth Parkview Medical Center and UCHealth Parkview Pueblo West

Anthem Pathway CO Option, KP Select, KP Select CO Option plans include UCHealth Parkview Medical Center and UCHealth Parkview Pueblo West Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley: Anthem Pathway CO Option , Cigna Connect, Cigna Connect CO Option plans include UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital, UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, and UCHealth Greeley Hospital

Anthem Pathway CO Option Cigna Connect, Cigna Connect CO Option plans include UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital, UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, and UCHealth Greeley Hospital Steamboat Springs: Anthem Pathway CO Option, Anthem Mountain Enhanced, Anthem Mountain Enhanced CO Option, RMHP Valley, RMHP Valley CO Option plans include UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.

Open enrollment runs from November 1 to January 15, and plans have effective dates of January 1 or later. The Connect for Health Colorado site can help individuals and families compare different health insurance plans and determine if they qualify for financial assistance.

Need Clarification? For inquiries or clarifications regarding UCHealth’s network coverage in these plans, please reach out to [email protected]