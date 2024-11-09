Honoring Veterans in Northern Colorado: Resources, Events, and Community Support for Veterans Day

Veteran’s Day is a moment for gratitude and remembrance, honoring those who have served in the U.S. military. In Northern Colorado, the appreciation goes beyond the single day as local communities come together to provide support, services, and events dedicated to veterans and their families.

Northern Colorado Veterans Day Events

Fort Collins and Loveland are hosting meaningful events to honor veterans and allow the community to express their appreciation. The Fort Collins Veterans Day Breakfast, scheduled for Monday, November 11, 2024, from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Fort Collins Senior Center, provides a welcoming space for veterans to share stories and connect with one another (Hoodline).

In Loveland, the Associated Veterans of Loveland will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade starting at 11:11 a.m., a symbolic time to represent the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” when the armistice was signed to end World War I. This event gathers veterans, military organizations, and community members to march and honor those who have served (news.va.gov).

For John Martinez, a Vietnam War veteran from Fort Collins, these gatherings have a profound impact. “Being able to come together with the community and see how much our sacrifices are appreciated is uplifting,” Martinez shared. “It’s a reminder that we’re not alone in our journey.”

Resources for Veterans and Families in Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado offers a variety of resources to help veterans access benefits, health care, counseling, and employment opportunities. The Larimer County Veterans Service Office, located at 200 W. Oak Street, Fort Collins, assists veterans with filing benefit claims, connecting them with mental health resources, and providing access to VA benefits. Veterans are encouraged to reach out for free counseling and support services that address unique post-service challenges (larimer.gov).

For healthcare services, veterans in Fort Collins have access to the VA Outpatient Clinic, offering primary care, mental health counseling, and specialty care options. The clinic, located at 2509 Research Boulevard, is part of the VA’s effort to make healthcare more accessible to veterans in smaller communities (countyoffice.org).

Additionally, the Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado serves as a public venue that honors veterans with a dedicated wall of names and military flags. Located in Spring Canyon Park, this space is ideal for community gatherings, and hosts commemorative events and veteran support seminars (fcgov.com).

Local Support Organizations

Organizations like the American Legion Post #4 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1781 in Fort Collins provide camaraderie, advocacy, and support for veterans in the region. Both organizations host events throughout the year and offer services ranging from financial assistance to employment workshops, ensuring veterans and their families have access to essential resources (larimer.gov).

One veteran who’s benefited from these services is Jake Sanders, a retired Marine and recent job-seeker. “These organizations not only helped me with my resume but gave me confidence that there are opportunities out there,” Sanders said. “They’ve been a real lifeline during my transition to civilian life.”

How to Show Support this Veterans Day

Supporting veterans goes beyond just thanking them for their service. The Fort Collins and Loveland events provide opportunities to show appreciation in person, and local organizations like Veterans Community Project in Longmont welcome volunteers to help support their programs. Donations to veteran organizations can go directly to local veterans needing assistance, and simple gestures, like attending a parade or volunteering, make a powerful impact.

As we gather for this Veterans Day in Northern Colorado, remember to honor the resilience, sacrifice, and stories of those who have served. From participating in local events to offering ongoing support, every gesture of gratitude contributes to the strength of our community and the well-being of our veterans.

For more information on Veterans Day events, resources, or volunteer opportunities, contact the Larimer County Veterans Service Office at (970) 498-7390 or visit larimer.gov/veterans.