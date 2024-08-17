Support the Weld Food Bank — Upcoming Food Drive at Northern Colorado Medical Center

Support families and individuals dealing with hunger in Weld County.
On Aug. 19, Banner Health and Weld Food Bank will work together to address hunger and restock the food bank shelves going into the fall and winter.
According to the Weld Food Bank, one in four people in Weld County are hungry, including one in three children. Additionally, families need income 3.5 times the federal poverty level to make ends meet in Weld County due to the higher cost of living in Colorado.
Stocked shelves at the food bank mean that those in need can go to either the Weld Food Bank or the Mobile Food Pantry to get the food they need at no cost. Last year alone, Weld Food Bank distributed 12.4 million pounds of food.
Here are the details of the food drive:
When: Aug. 19, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: North Colorado Medical Center (1650 16th St. Greeley, CO 80631). Drive through drop-off in the parking lot to the east of the parking garage.
Most needed items: Canned meat, canned fruit, canned vegetables, rice, canned meals/chili, tuna, cereal, peanut butter.
