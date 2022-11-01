UCHealth’s Annual Diabetes Workshop to Provide Updates on Treatment and Lifestyle Modifications 

UCHealth’s annual Fall Community Diabetes Update workshop is from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, November 5, at Timberline Church, 2908 S. Timberline Road in Fort Collins.

This workshop is open to all, but it is geared towards people diagnosed with diabetes or pre-diabetes, as well as people who provide support to someone with diabetes. The American Diabetes Association estimates that 11.3 percent of the population, or more than 37 million Americans, have diabetes.

The keynote presentation at the workshop will be pharmacist Chad Martell’s “A Look into the Diabetes Medication Toolbox.”

Registered dietitian Julie Gormley also will present “Cruise the Mediterranean – Tasty Tips for Better Health.”

An “Ask the Experts” panel will include an endocrinologist, periodontist, and nephrologist. Vendors also will be present to display their products and services and answer questions.

The Fall Community Diabetes workshop is coordinated by UCHealth Diabetes and Medical Nutrition Services.

Admission is $20 for one person or $25 for two people. Pre-registration is preferred. To register or to get more information, call (970) 495-8777.