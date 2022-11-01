Today’s Weather: 11/1/22

November 1, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 2 60 69 37
Berthoud 0 54 71 41
Fort Collins 0 50 70 41
Greeley 1 50 70 36
Laporte 2 55 69 42
Livermore 3 50 65 42
Loveland 1 54 70 43
Red Feather Lakes 7 53 57 37
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 3 50 69 42
Wellington 0 57 68 40
Windsor 0 47 70 39
*As of November 1, 2022 10:00am

