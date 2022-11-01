Today’s Weather: 11/1/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|2
|60
|69
|37
|Berthoud
|0
|54
|71
|41
|Fort Collins
|0
|50
|70
|41
|Greeley
|1
|50
|70
|36
|Laporte
|2
|55
|69
|42
|Livermore
|3
|50
|65
|42
|Loveland
|1
|54
|70
|43
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|53
|57
|37
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|3
|50
|69
|42
|Wellington
|0
|57
|68
|40
|Windsor
|0
|47
|70
|39
|*As of November 1, 2022 10:00am
