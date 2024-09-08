Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment Receives Grant for High-impact Hiv Prevention Program

The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment (WCDPHE) has received a grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) for a High-Impact Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Prevention Program.

The award will provide the health department with $50,000 annually for five years to support several key prevention activities, including HIV testing and linkage to care services targeting high-risk populations.

Weld County currently ranks among the top six counties in Colorado for new HIV diagnoses according to data from the CDPHE. In 2023, Weld County began providing HIV testing and education to numerous individuals, focusing on connecting those who test positive with treatment and ongoing support programs. This grant allows the county to continue its reach and impact, particularly among vulnerable communities, through a combination of routine opt-out screening and community outreach.

“We are committed to reducing the incidence of HIV in Weld County,” said Jason Chessher, Executive Director of WCDPHE. “This grant award provides the health department with the resources to connect those who are HIV positive with treatment and continued support, reducing the risk and prevalence of HIV in the community.”

The funding for the High-Impact HIV Prevention Program started in August and will run until May 31, 2029. For more information on HIV prevention or Weld County Public Health Services, please contact WCDPHE at (970) 400-6410 or go to www.weld.gov/go/PHS.