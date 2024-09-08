Courtesy Orange Tag Notices for Manufactured Homes

The Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office will be posting orange tag notices through the month of September for manufactured homes with delinquent 2023 property taxes payable in 2024.

The tags are an additional courtesy reminder to pay by September 30, 2024.

Tthere are several ways to make your payment. Property taxes can be paid online by credit card, debit card, or electronic check (no fee). You may also mail payments to Larimer County Treasurer, P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, CO 80522 or drop them off in our secure 24-hour drop box at 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins.

To ensure proper credit, please reference your schedule number on your check and include your payment coupon. More information about these options can be found at https://www.larimer.org/treasurer/pay.

If you have any other questions or concerns for the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office, they are available to taxpayers during business hours, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You may also contact them via email at [email protected], by phone at (970) 498-7020, or through their online chat option. More Information is also available on our website at https://www.larimer.org/treasurer.