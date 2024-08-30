3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Northern Colorado as Your Ultimate Wedding Destination

Welcome to Northern Colorado, where every day is a John Denver song. Who needs Instagram filters and Photoshop when the Rockies provide nature’s backdrop? There’s no arguing why the state is affectionately known as “Colorful Colorado.”

Because of its natural beauty and scenic views, Northern Colorado has become a popular wedding destination.

From all-inclusive packages to intimate ceremonies, we’ll convince you why you should choose this part of the Centennial State as your wedding destination.

#1. A Green Jewel in the Crown

Chatfield Farms is a 700-acre native plant refuge and working farm located along the banks of Deer Creek in southern Jefferson County.

Steeped in colorful history, the buildings on the farm date as far back as the 1800s. It’s the natural allure of Chatfield Farms that makes it a firm favorite for private events. From the brightly lit meadows to the wildflowers, an abundance of nature makes you feel grounded and closer to a higher power.

What’s most eye-catching is the color green. Different variations can be seen in the leaves, grass and flowers. It’s as if Mother Nature is calling to you to complement her most cherished tone with the perfect wedding ring; which brings us to the next point of order…

Say ‘I do’ With an Emerald Wedding Ring

Wedding ring trends come and go, but one that’s stood the test of time is emeralds. The beloved gemstone is usually accompanied by a diamond in a bridal ring set.

Fortunately, you can find a perfect wedding ring to go with the green theme if you choose Chatfield Farms as the venue.

These days, raw emeralds or uncut emeralds have found a prideful place as the star attractions in many gem collections. First mined in Egypt in 330 BC, some historians estimate the oldest natural emerald to be 2.97 billion years old.

It’s Cleopatra’s association with the coveted gemstone that adds to the allure. And because of their beauty and rarity, emeralds are just as exquisite as diamonds; the Rockefeller Emerald fetched $5.5 million in 2017.

Many newly-engaged couples tend to choose emerald gemstones for their wedding rings because of the symbolism – loyalty, new beginnings, peace, and security.

A classic eternity emerald gemstone ring featuring a shared setting with green princess emeralds is the perfect accompaniment to a wedding band, suggests Leibish.

#2. Romance in Fort Collins

A vintage trolley. Old town district. Fort Collins takes visitors back to a bygone era when romance was as catching as a cold.

Just a short drive from Denver, Fort Collins has all the makings of a Hallmark movie without the cringe undertones.

Here Comes The Guide says the city offers an eclectic assortment of wedding venues, depending on budget.

Rist Canyon Inn in Laporte screams old-world charm. Imagine saying your vows in a mountain meadow surrounded by old-growth cottonwood trees. The event hall is adorned with large glass doors and custom “floating” LED lights suspended from the ceiling.

Ellis Ranch is set in a valley with 360-degree views of the Northern Colorado foothills. Rustic yet elegant, the event center caters to all your wedding guests’ needs with an extra-long bar and open-sided dining.

#3. Eschewing Tradition

When Colorado photographer Steph was searching for venues for her wedding during the pandemic, she came across an eclectic and wonderful assortment of places.

She lists The Barrell as a lively venue that can seat up to 240 people in its beer garden. The bar also caters to smaller events in its private reserve area. Situated on Moraine Ave in Fort Collins, guests will be treated to gorgeous views of Prospect Mountain. The Barrell is well known for its craft beer and whiskey garden.

Armstrong Hotel is an anomaly. The event space includes The Library which accommodates up to 70 guests. The quirky space has custom bookshelves, funky art and a stylized design.

For a bigger crowd (80), there’s the Ace Gillett’s Lounge which pairs handcrafted cocktails with a specially curated menu of comfort dishes. And live music will get your guests in the party mood.

The Parlor offers more privacy for more intimate events such as engagement or proposal gatherings.

From mountain retreats to vibey downtown spaces, Northern Colorado has tons to offer. Whether you’re a party of five or 500, wedding venues scattered across this part of the state are hot properties.

Our best advice is to book a venue once you’ve locked on it. Also, most venues come with a wedding planner. Spend the extra money and use a professional to make the experience as memorable as possible.