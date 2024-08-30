Struggling with Phone Signal in Northern Colorado? Here’s Why

If you find that at times, you can’t send a text without waving your phone in the air, or if you notice that at times, you just can’t seem to connect to the internet as well as you should be able to, then there are a few reasons for this. One of them is the rising population of Northern Colorado. More and more people are moving to the area by the year, and when you combine this with the lack of public WiFi, it’s easy to see why people are starting to experience problems when out and on the go.

Mobile Connections and Public WiFi

People in North Colorado rely on their phones for several things. Whether it is so they can work from home, or whether it’s so they can keep up with friends and use social media. Some even use their phone to play slots, as games like this don’t need a very strong internet connection to load. Games like this are often so popular with users, that there are full guides dedicated to helping you choose a mobile casino, so people can take advantage of mobile bonuses and promotions without having to do their own research.

Some people even stream movies from their phones, such as when riding the bus, or taking the train. With that being said, recent phone signal issues in the area have made it harder to do this, as streaming requires a very stable connection. If you’re streaming a 4K video, download speeds need to be roughly 25 Mbps or higher.

Lack of Phone Towers in North Colorado

One issue that is causing people to have slower phone signals is the fact that the state cannot add new cell phone towers. City land codes indicate that cell phone towers can’t be higher than 50 feet, and with the area being so mountainous, this can cause several issues. It’s been reported that Fort Collins in particular is going to relax the current zoning codes due to sheer demand from the public, however, it’s not known when we are going to see better cell receptions. It’s expected to happen over the next few years, as lack of mobile connectivity is said to be a safety issue for the public.

So, that brings about the question, who has the best cell phone coverage in North Colorado? AT&T covers a lot of the state, except having a few gaps in the northwest and northeast corners. The gaps also extend to areas that include Arizona, Wyoming, and even Nebraska. If you look at T-Mobile, you will notice that the coverage is even less. They have the fastest 5G from Fort Collins to Pueblo, but not every part of the state benefits from coverage. If you live near the mountainous area then you will also have less coverage from the provider here. Verizon’s 5G is roughly the same as T-Mobile’s, but you won’t see much coverage in the neighboring states.

Choosing a good cell phone network is the key to getting stable mobile speeds, but ultimately, the slower speeds in North Colorado won’t be fixed until new cell phone towers are added.