5 Outdoor Features That Immediately Boost Your Home’s Value

Many homeowners forget about the backyard and its potential to boost a home’s value. A home’s outdoor space can make it more competitive in a tough market. What your home should include in its outdoor space will depend on personal preference, climate, and location. If you’d like to create some value-boosting outdoor features, the first step is to learn what is timelessly popular in many locations and markets.

Patio Deck

A deck seamlessly connects a home with its yard, providing a safe and sturdy area to relax and enjoy the outdoors. With maintenance and care, decks can last a very long time, adding value and utility to a home’s outdoor space. You can even add features like gazebos, hot tubs, or outdoor kitchens to decks, appealing to a wide variety of potential buyers. You can build a deck yourself, but it may be easier and more cost-effective to take advantage of a local builder. They can direct you to the best materials for the climate you’re in, which will vary depending on where you are.

Colorado

If you’re planning to build a deck in your Colorado home, you’ll want materials that can withstand dry heat in the summer and cold snowfall in the winter. Composite or PVC decking can handle both hot and cold weather, making it preferred by most homeowners regardless of climate. Cool decking can also help protect bare feet in the summer.

Tennessee

While Colorado and Tennessee may share similar average temperatures, you won’t find dry weather here. The southeastern US is known for its humidity, making temperatures feel much warmer than they truly are. Any deck builder in Tennessee will likely direct you to moisture-resistant materials like treated wood, PVC, or composite to manage the humidity or snow during the year. Cool decking may be ideal here as well due to the hot summers.

Florida

The Sunshine State experiences warm humidity throughout most of the year. Therefore, moisture, heat, and sun resistance are key features of decks in this state. Composite decking is an affordable option, but cool decking is a practical must. Light-colored decking can also reflect heat and avoid washed-out colors.

Swimming Pool

In some areas, the key to staying competitive in the housing market is to install a pool. Hot areas like the southern US rely on pools to keep cool. Homes without pools are at a severe disadvantage in these areas. Installing an in-ground pool can significantly raise the value of your home. Pools are relaxing ways to stay fit and enriched, too. You can even include a hot tub for additional value. You’ll need to spend a significant amount of money on installation for a pool, and maintenance can also add hundreds of dollars to your monthly expenses. Pools are an investment that requires a lot of planning and consideration before taking the plunge.

High-Quality Fencing

Many homebuyers seek out homes with fences to keep pets and children safe. Fencing also provides additional privacy, particularly in crowded suburbs. Tall fencing can set your home apart from the rest. Consider adding some fencing to enclose your property for privacy and safety. Keep the fencing repaired and maintained over the years to allow it to boost your home’s value. PVC, composite, and wood fencing are often preferred by homeowners over chain-link.

Landscaping

A plain or overgrown yard can turn away many prospective buyers. You can add major curb appeal and value to a home with some simple landscaping strategies. Well-groomed trees, flower beds, healthy lawns, and designated pathways can make a major difference in home value. Landscaping may come with an initial investment, especially if you hire landscapers, but it can pay for itself with property value. Landscaping makes an outdoor space more attractive and relaxing, too. You can immerse yourself in a porch or patio with some beautiful gardens as a view. You don’t have to go overboard; simple shrubs will do.

Outdoor Kitchen

An outdoor space to cook and enjoy a meal is a highly sought-after feature in new homes. While outdoor kitchens have always been popular, they’re growing in size and utility. Full-sized kitchens complete with counters and dining areas make an outdoor space shine. An outdoor kitchen provides added utility, comfort, and entertainment space for friends or family. If you enjoy cooking amongst nature while enjoying some fresh air, you can’t go wrong with an outdoor kitchen. From a simple grill placed on your deck to a full-size gourmet eatery, cooking areas outside will add timeless appeal.

Conclusion

It’s important to choose outdoor features that will appeal to you and your family. It wouldn’t make sense to install a swimming pool if you get no value out of it. While your home’s value is important, a comfortable and affordable living space takes priority. If you’re uncertain what to do with your outdoor space, consult with other household members, if applicable. Evaluate what you like to do and what you’d enjoy using in an outdoor space. With the right additions, you can create an enjoyable family home with plenty of property value.