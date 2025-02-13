How Many Super Bowls Have the Packers Won?

Despite the fact that the team hasn’t been in the spotlight in the past few years, the Green Bay Packers are among the most popular franchises in the NFL. They’re also among the oldest American Football teams, founded in 1919. The Packers have won the NFL Championship 11 times between 1929 and 1967, which came before the Super Bowl era.

More importantly, five of those trophies came under head coach Vince Lombardi. NFL fans will instantly recognize the name – the Super Bowl trophy is named after him. This proves that the Green Bay Packers’ influence in American football is more than just the titles.

Did the pre-Super Bowl success continue after 1967? Let’s take a look.

Continued Success

After the trophy was renamed in honor of the great coach, the Packers continued their successful run. They won two more trophies in the first and second Super Bowls in 1967 and 1968. The first came against the Kansas City Chiefs, while the second was won against the Oakland Raiders.

Unfortunately, that’s where the Pack stopped. Any Green Bay bets on the Packers to win the Super Bowl failed in the next three decades and failed till the 1990s when this curse lifted. Bookies initially favoured the team to win Super Bowls after 1968, but success was missing. Despite the huge fanbase and their popularity among bettors, the Green Bay Packers would wait until 1997 to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy once again.

A Long Drought

In 1998, the Green Bay Packers were once again favorites for the Super Bowl and managed to reach it. However, fans were disappointed to see the team lose to the Denver Broncos. Another long drought entailed, the Packers missing playoff appearances and eventually the Super Bowl until 2011.

In the Super Bowl XLV, the Packers met the Pittsburgh Steelers and won 31-25 in a highly exciting final match. The game was played at the Cowboys stadium in Arlington, Texas, and future HOFer Aaron Rodgers would lift the MVP.

Many fans were sure that Rodgers’ form and the Packers’ front office smart moves would help build a new dynasty. However, it’s been a long drought since then, with the Packers still unable to lift the Super Bowl or even appear in the final match.

How Many Super Bowls Have the Packers Won?

In total, the Packers have won the Super Bowl 4 times, just like the New York Giants. However, Green Bay has also won it seven times before the Super Bowl era. That’s what makes the Packers a storied franchise, with one of the biggest fan bases around the world.

The inability to win another Super Bowl is largely due to tactical misfirings and the inability to attract top talent or draft one. Many will say that the Packers wasted Aaron Rodgers’ best years. Now a New York Jets player, Rodgers is at the end of his career, but new players might step up for the Packers in a bid to re-establish the storied franchise.

What Does the Future Hold for the Green Bay Packers?

If you check a good betting site, you’ll see that the Packers, you’ll see that the Packers are nowhere near the favorites. At best, the team is positioned in the middle of the list, despite showing promise in 2024.

The team ultimately couldn’t win the big games and was overwhelmed in division play. They went 1-5 in that case, not winning games against the Lions and Vikings. The good thing is that they received a wild card for the playoffs, ultimately falling to the eventual champions Philadelphia Eagles.

One good takeaway from the Pacers’ last season is that they have Jordan Love on the team. Sure, injuries have derailed his career so far, but at his best, Love is among the best QBs in the league. At the age of 26, he needs help to help the Packers grow, and the front office will surely be working hard to surround him with proper talent.

At the moment, the Packers are a team that’s best among the rest. They’re surely not among the Super Bowl favorites, but they can hold their ground. It’s a team that’s just a few pieces away from contention, and hopes are running high that the franchise will return back to its winning ways soon.