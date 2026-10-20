7 Mistakes Physicians Can Avoid When Choosing Accredited Continuing Medical Education

For many physicians, continuing medical education becomes another professional responsibility to fit into an already demanding year. Clinical duties, administrative work, and patient care can make it tempting to select a CME activity based on convenience or the number of credits available. However, the selection itself can influence how useful that education becomes.

Small oversights can make it harder to find learning that aligns with a physician’s specialty, current interests, and professional requirements. So, what should physicians consider before selecting their next accredited continuing medical education activity? Let’s explore the common oversights that can shape the value of accredited CME.

Where Can Physicians Go Wrong When Selecting CME?

Several details can influence the usefulness of a CME activity, from its credit designation to the way the content fits into professional learning goals.

Looking at Credit Quantity First

The number of credits available can be an important consideration, particularly when physicians have specific continuing education requirements to meet. However, focusing on credit quantity alone may leave other relevant factors out of the decision.

A program offering a larger number of credits may not address the topics a physician wants to explore. Looking at the educational content alongside the available credits can help create a better balance between meeting requirements and gaining useful knowledge. When evaluating accredited CME, physicians can consider what they will learn as carefully as how many credits they can earn.

Overlooking Faculty and Subject-matter Expertise

The faculty delivering CME can influence the depth, perspective, and practical value of an educational activity. Reviewing faculty backgrounds can help physicians understand the expertise behind the content and assess whether the activity offers perspectives that align with their learning goals.

Missing Specialty-specific Opportunities

Physicians work within distinct specialties, each with its own clinical developments, challenges, and areas of interest. General education may therefore be less relevant than content that reflects the situations encountered in a particular field.

Specialty-specific CME can allow physicians to focus on topics connected to their practice and professional interests.

Forgetting About Format Preferences

The format of CME can affect how easily physicians incorporate education into their schedules. Some may prefer watching detailed lectures, while others may find audio or text-based resources easier to use during available periods.

CME programs can offer different ways to engage with educational material, including audio, video, and text-based formats. Considering preferred formats in advance can make it easier to maintain participation alongside clinical responsibilities. Accredited CME can therefore be assessed by both its content and the way that content is delivered.

Skipping the Provider and Accreditation Details

An accredited CME activity should be evaluated carefully before enrollment, including the organization providing the education and the applicable accreditation or credit designation.

Physicians can review the provider information, available credit types, and any applicable Maintenance of Certification (MOC) requirements before selecting an activity.

Considering the range of learning options available can help physicians build an approach that reflects both current requirements and longer-term professional goals. Exploring these options can make accredited CME more adaptable to changing professional priorities.

How Can Physicians Make CME More Useful After Choosing a Course?

Selecting a suitable activity is only the first step. Physicians can get more value from accredited continuing medical education by approaching each activity with a clear learning purpose and connecting new information with their clinical work.

Set Learning Objectives: Identify what you want to learn or refresh before starting the activity. A clear objective can help you stay focused on information that is most relevant to your professional needs.

Identify what you want to learn or refresh before starting the activity. A clear objective can help you stay focused on information that is most relevant to your professional needs. Take Useful Notes: Record important clinical insights, new developments, or concepts that may require further review. Concise notes can make it easier to revisit useful information later.

Record important clinical insights, new developments, or concepts that may require further review. Concise notes can make it easier to revisit useful information later. Relate Content to Clinical Situations: Consider how the information applies to patient presentations, treatment decisions, or challenges encountered in practice. Connecting education with clinical situations can make learning more practical.

Consider how the information applies to patient presentations, treatment decisions, or challenges encountered in practice. Connecting education with clinical situations can make learning more practical. Revisit Important Information: Return to key concepts after completing the activity, particularly when the material introduces unfamiliar approaches or changing clinical recommendations.

Return to key concepts after completing the activity, particularly when the material introduces unfamiliar approaches or changing clinical recommendations. Identify Additional Learning Needs: Use the activity to recognize topics that require deeper review. These observations can help guide future CME choices and support continuous professional learning.

Build a CME Strategy That Works Beyond Compliance

Continuing education can serve a broader purpose than completing a required number of credits. When physicians consider specialty relevance, educational content, credit designations, learning formats, and personal priorities, CME can become a more intentional part of professional development.

For physicians seeking accredited CME, online providers such as Oakstone offer options across specialty-specific education, board preparation, and subscription options. A thoughtful selection process can help physicians use CME time in ways that support both professional requirements and continued clinical learning.