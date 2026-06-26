9 Ways to Make Travel Easier For New Parents

If you have a young baby and are considering taking a trip, then the following suggestions are for you.

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Plan your trip carefully

Timing your travel properly can make all the difference when traveling with a baby. With that in mind, planning longer journeys such as plane, train, or car rides when they are due to be sleeping is a great idea. In this way, they can sleep through the majority of the journey, and this will make it calmer for you, them, and everyone with whom you are sharing a traveling space.

Pack smarter

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You may think you need to pack everything, including the kitchen sink, when traveling with a baby. But that is not the case if you pack smart. In particular, setting out outfits for each day and packing them in separate cubes is a great way to be preorganized when you reach your destination. Just be sure that you pack in extras and spares in case Baby spits up on or otherwise dirties the outfit that is set for the day.

Have essentials to hand

Traveling with a baby can be exhausting and stressful. You can make your experience easier, though, by making sure you have what you will need to hand at all times. What this means is keeping a separate bag packed with everything you might need. Items in such a bag should include spare nappies (always pack more than you think you will need) along with wipes. Making sure you include any devices that you are using on your journey is important too, and don’t forget their chargers. Just be sure to remember that any device with a lithium battery is charged enough so it can be turned on and packed in your hand luggage for a flight.

Use a travel crib

You can also take a travel crib with you to make things easier when you arrive at your destination. Indeed, there are so many benefits to be gained from using a product like this Newton travel crib and play yard, including providing a familiar place for your child to sleep. This is something that should help them stay calm and maintain their bedtime routine. Also, when you use a travel crib, you can be sure that the place in which you put your baby to sleep each night is both safe and clean. Indeed, the best travel cribs are fully washable so you can have it spick and span and ready to go before you leave.

Opt for family-friendly accommodation

If you want to make things easier for yourself as a new parent while traveling, then choosing accommodation that is family-friendly also really makes sense. There are some specific things you should look for when you book. The first is self-catering, as this is much easier when you have younger children, as you can eat when they are used to and not have to rearrange their feeding schedule according to hotel dining times.

Another thing you should look out for is accommodation that has at least a washing machine and a drying rack, and, if possible, a washer-dryer. After all, babies go through a great many clothes in a normal week, and being able to handle them properly rather than just rinsing them out in the bath will be much more convenient and hygienic.



Last of all, when booking family-friendly accommodation, look for a place that is either close to or easy to get to the main attractions of where you are staying. For example, when people stay at Disney’s hotels, as well as many of the non-themed hotels, apartments, and houses all have free shuttles that will take you to and from the park.

Make your airport experience easier

Airports can be stressful at the best of times, but when you have to negotiate things with a new baby, then it can seem almost impossible. That is why you must take advantage of all the benefits that airports offer to parents. The first of these you should use is the family security lanes. These are designed to allow easy access to those with strollers and prams, and make getting everyone through at the same time much less stressful. Also, it makes sense to make use of priority boarding when it comes to getting on your plane. By boarding first, you can get out of the crush at the airport gate and have a few more minutes to settle yourself and your little ones in before the plane becomes busy.

Use digital travel tools

You can also make traveling with a baby easier by making use of digital travel tools. For example, downloading digital tickets and confirmations to your device instead of having to worry about paper copies will help you stay organized and make your journey go more smoothly. Also, using apps to check in digitally means you won’t need to wait in the queue so long, and spend more time relaxing in the departure lounge instead of on your feet.

Make sure you have everything you need for feeding on the go

Babies tend to stick to their own schedule when it comes to feeding. This means you will need everything you need for a feed to hand, whether you are on a plane, in a hotel, or out and about. That is why you must pack wipes, bottles, privacy covers, and the like in your bag. It can also be helpful to plan out where you will feed ahead of time, and check whether they have dedicated calm areas that you can use.

Understand you will need to pace yourself

Last of all, it’s pretty important that you understand that when traveling with a young baby, you will need to pace yourself. That means you may not get 10 activities in every day, and may not be able to experience things at the breakneck speed that you are used to. However, embracing a slightly slower pace will make your trip less exhausting both for you and for Baby. Remember, it’s ok not to do everything and focus on quality rather than quantity while you are away.