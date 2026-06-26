Wait for the Harvest

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Removing Early Blossoms Can Lead to Bigger Vegetable Harvests

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Every gardener knows the excitement of spotting the first flower on a tomato, pepper, or eggplant. After weeks of tending seedlings, those blossoms seem like a sign that fresh vegetables are just around the corner.

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But in many cases, the best thing you can do is remove those first flowers.

It may seem counterintuitive, but allowing young vegetable plants to focus on building roots, stems, and leaves before producing fruit often results in healthier plants and significantly larger harvests later in the growing season.

Plants have limited energy during their early stages of growth. If they begin producing fruit too soon, much of that energy is diverted away from developing the strong framework needed to support a productive season. By pinching off the earliest blossoms, gardeners encourage plants to invest first in their structure rather than their fruit.

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This technique is especially beneficial for peppers and eggplants, which can become stunted if they begin fruiting before reaching a healthy size. Tomatoes may also benefit, particularly transplants that have already developed blossoms before being planted outdoors. Removing those early blooms gives the plant time to establish itself before carrying the weight of developing fruit.

A stronger root system also helps plants withstand Northern Colorado’s unpredictable weather. Summer heat, drying winds, and periods of drought place tremendous stress on vegetable gardens. Plants with deeper roots are better able to access moisture, absorb nutrients, and recover after extreme weather.

As plants mature, their larger canopies provide another advantage. Additional foliage helps shade developing vegetables from intense afternoon sun, reducing the risk of sunscald while maintaining more consistent soil moisture beneath the plant.

During this early growth phase, many gardeners encourage leafy development by using a balanced fertilizer that provides adequate nitrogen. Nitrogen promotes vigorous stem and leaf growth, laying the foundation for future production. Following package directions and avoiding over-fertilization helps plants develop steadily without encouraging excessive, weak growth.

Once plants have reached a healthy size and established a strong framework, it’s time to let nature take over. Allow blossoms to remain, and consider switching to a fertilizer with higher phosphorus levels to encourage flowering and fruit production.

While removing those first flowers requires patience, the reward often comes later in the season when healthy plants produce more vegetables over a longer period.

Sometimes the fastest path to a larger harvest begins with slowing the plant down just a little.

A Note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Gardening in Northern Colorado comes with its own unique challenges and rewards. If you enjoy practical, locally focused gardening advice like North Forty Gardener, please help us continue producing independent community journalism. Become a North Forty News member.