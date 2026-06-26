Larimer County Confirms First Human West Nile Case of 2026

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Health officials launch new surveillance dashboard as mosquito season ramps up

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment has confirmed the county’s first reported human case of West Nile virus in 2026, while also launching a new online dashboard to help residents monitor local mosquito activity and disease risk throughout the summer.

Community Message

The patient, an adult from Loveland, was hospitalized after contracting the virus and is now recovering at home. Health officials say the individual may have been exposed while traveling outside Colorado, and no locally collected mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus this season.

County officials caution that the absence of positive mosquito samples does not mean the virus is not present. West Nile virus is expected to circulate in local mosquito populations each summer, and the first human case serves as an early reminder for residents to take precautions.

Beginning each June, mosquito trapping and testing are conducted across Larimer County. Results are now available through the county’s new West Nile Virus Surveillance Dashboard, which will be updated weekly with mosquito testing results, local risk indicators, and current and historical human case data.

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“We are closely monitoring mosquito populations and West Nile virus activity across Larimer County in partnership with our municipalities and local partners,” said Tom Gonzales, Larimer County Public Health Director. “Most human cases occur later in the summer, but this first case is an important reminder to start protecting yourself from mosquito bites now.”

While most people infected with West Nile virus experience mild or no symptoms, adults age 55 and older, and people with weakened immune systems or certain underlying health conditions face a greater risk of serious illness.

Health officials recommend reducing mosquito exposure by:

Using an EPA-registered insect repellent.

Wearing loose-fitting long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

Limiting outdoor activities around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment works with local municipalities, Vector Disease Control International, and Colorado State University to monitor mosquito populations and assess seasonal West Nile virus risk.

Residents can learn more about West Nile virus, view the surveillance dashboard, and find prevention tips by visiting larimer.gov/westnile.

A Note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Mosquito-borne illnesses are a seasonal concern across Northern Colorado. North Forty News keeps readers informed with timely public health updates and local reporting that helps you stay safe and prepared. Mosquito-borne illnesses are a seasonal concern across Northern Colorado. North Forty News keeps readers informed with timely public health updates and local reporting that helps you stay safe and prepared. Become a North Forty News member.

Source: Larimer County Department of Health and Environment