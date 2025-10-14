When you meet Chaim Malespin—whether he’s addressing a global audience, coordinating humanitarian relief in Israel, encouraging soldiers at the frontlines, or hosting deep conversations on his podcast—you encounter a man whose life is driven by one unbroken calling: to serve, educate, and uplift.

In a moment marked by war, ceasefire negotiations, migration pressures, and global scrutiny of Israel, his mission is more urgent than ever. His life bridges defenders and scholars, Israelis and internationals, Arabs and Jews, embodying what he calls “love in action.”

Rooted in Calling

Born in the United States and relocating to Israel at age 15, Chaim’s life trajectory has always intertwined with the destiny of the Land. That transition taught him identity through adversity, purpose through trust, and mission through compassion.

“Helping others isn’t charity — it’s covenant,” he often says. “We don’t just give. We invite people into life.”

This conviction has shaped a dual mission: humanitarian service and education & advocacy—never separate, always intertwined.

A Soldier in Time of War

For over two consecutive years, Malespin has stood on Israel’s frontlines—deploying actively and serving as a reserve Sergeant Major in the IDF’s Combat Engineering Corps (Yahalom). As the nation holds its breath over ceasefire talks and external pressures, his role takes on amplified meaning.

“A good shepherd feeds the sheep but also protects them,” he says.

His upcoming book, Aliyah Warrior, will bring readers inside the trenches—with real moments of courage, heartbreak, and faith. This isn’t a tale of war’s glory, but of its cost and the steadfastness required to endure.

From War to Welfare: Expanding Humanitarian Reach

While defending his nation, Malespin also leads a broad-reaching humanitarian network centered in northern Israel: the Aliyah Return Center (ARC). Originally founded in 2013 to support new immigrants (olim chadashim) with housing, Hebrew education, job training, and essential aid, the organization has grown in scope and heart.

In light of the war and rising antisemitism globally, ARC now:

Welcomes returning Jewish immigrants, gives them temporary lodging, food, clothing, shelter, Hebrew, school, etc.

• Sent supplies and relief to Syria ,

Sent , Provides food, scholarships, and services to Arab citizens of Israel,

of Israel, Cares for Holocaust survivors, refugees, and anyone in need, regardless of background.

“We never ask someone’s religion or politics—only, ‘How can we serve?’” says Chaim.

With waves of migrants arriving toward Israel, ARC is also stewarding a vision to transform northern Israel into a safe haven—a place of security, community, and restoration.

Education, Advocacy & the Podcast Platform

To counter growing misinformation and build global understanding, Chaim established Faithful Galileans, the Ambassador Academy, and a digital content sphere where education meets advocacy.

Participants in Ambassador Academy live in Israel, engage in service, and return as frontline advocates in their own nations. Meanwhile, Chaim brings regular conversation and insight to the world through The Real Israel Podcast, where he hosts leaders, thinkers, and change-makers to explore the heartbeat of Israel.

“Truth spoken in context can change hearts,” he says. “This podcast is our window—not just into Israel—but into its place in God’s unfolding plan.”

Digital Diplomacy:

Now, as global eyes turn toward Israel during ceasefire negotiations, world leader visits, and shifting migration patterns, Chaim is expanding his reach with online teaching. His Israel course, offered through ChaimMalespin.com, is designed to educate global students on Jewish history, prophecy, modern Israel, and practical tools for advocacy.

It is more than a class—it’s also not a Tours, it’s Meeting digitally, the living breathing people who live here and learn on the locations that shaped modern world gain the insight for leaders, for those called to stand, inform, and act.

Thousands are already enrolled, connecting digital classrooms to physical service on the ground.

Music, Healing, Restoration

Conflict brings wounds that words often can’t reach. For Chaim, music has become a bridge. As a songwriter and worship leader, he envisions a music and recovery village in the Galilee—a space where trauma meets therapy and art meets restoration.

“When words fail, music still speaks,” he says. “It carries hope across brokenness.”

A Unified Mission Without Borders

From the hills of the Galilee to soldier’s trenches to international airwaves—Chaim Malespin’s life declares this message:

“Service without borders. Faith without fear. Israel’s story is humanity’s story.”

In this era of ceaseless conflict, migration challenges, and ideational battles, he calls on believers and lovers of justice everywhere to stand—not only with Israel—but with truth, compassion, and courage.

Learn, Serve, and Take a Stand

To engage, study, or stand with this movement of truth in action, explore:

AliyahReturnCenter.com — Humanitarian & immigrant support

FaithfulGalileans.com — Advocacy and ambassador training

ChaimMalespin.com — Courses, podcast, and global outreach

“You are my shield and my exceedingly great reward.” — Genesis 15:1

In war and peacetime, in education and compassion, Chaim Malespin proves that when faith meets action, Israel not only survives—it shines.