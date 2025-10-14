Wellington to Host Final Fall Market of the Season on October 17

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community event celebrates local businesses and invites vendors to join one last evening of shopping and fun

WELLINGTON, Colo. (Oct. 13, 2025) — The Wellington Main Street Program will wrap up its 2025 market season with one final Fall Market on Friday, October 17, inviting Northern Colorado residents to gather for an evening of local shopping, live entertainment, and autumn festivities in the heart of downtown.

The market will take place at Centennial Park, continuing Wellington’s growing tradition of bringing the community together to celebrate small businesses, artisans, and food vendors. From handmade goods and local produce to food trucks and family-friendly fun, the event promises something for everyone as the town bids farewell to the outdoor market season.

(Poster Courtesy Wellington Main Streets)

According to the Wellington Main Street Program, the market has been a summer-long success—supporting dozens of small businesses, fostering entrepreneurship, and creating a gathering space for neighbors to connect. The upcoming Oct. 17 Fall Market is expected to feature live music, food options from local favorites, and an expanded vendor lineup to close the year on a high note.

Organizers are still accepting vendor applications for the final market. Booths are typically 10 × 10 feet, and vendors are required to have appropriate licensing. Those interested can apply via the official Vendor Application Form.

“The Wellington Main Street Market has truly become a cornerstone of community life,” said the Wellington Main Street Program team. “We’re excited to celebrate one last time this season and thank everyone who has supported local businesses throughout the year.”

The Main Street Program continues to enhance downtown Wellington by promoting economic vitality, preserving local character, and hosting community events that strengthen Northern Colorado’s small-town connections.

Source – Wellington Main Street Program