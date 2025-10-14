Driver and Passenger Safe After Vehicle Plunges into Poudre River

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Rescue crews from multiple Larimer County agencies respond to a complex canyon crash

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Quick coordination among multiple Northern Colorado emergency teams helped rescue two people Friday afternoon after their vehicle veered off the road and into the Poudre River.

Around 4:40 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a vehicle crash in Poudre Canyon. Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District, UCHealth EMS, and the Colorado State Patrol, rushed to the scene.

Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District, UCHealth EMS, and the Colorado State Patrol respond to a car in the Poudre River in Poudre Canyon (Photo courtesy Larimer County Sheriff’s Department)

Both the driver and passenger escaped from the partially submerged car before first responders arrived. The Larimer County Dive Rescue Team was activated to assist Crossroads Towing in retrieving the vehicle, which had come to rest down a steep 57-foot embankment.

While crews worked in the narrow canyon corridor, deputies managed traffic to protect personnel and maintain access for emergency vehicles. All responders cleared the scene shortly after 8 p.m. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

“This type of call takes tremendous coordination,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, noting that dispatchers and certified volunteers worked together seamlessly to ensure a safe and efficient response.

Community Collaboration in Action

From full-time professionals to dedicated volunteers, the response highlights Northern Colorado’s strong network of public safety partners—working side by side to keep canyon travelers safe even in challenging terrain.

Learn more about the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and its community safety initiatives at larimer.gov/sheriff.

Source – Larimer County Sheriff’s Office