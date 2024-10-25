Digital Online Payment Platforms: What To Look For When Doing Transactions?

We live in a digital world where we send and receive money every day, and some of these transactions are international which can mean higher fees and hidden costs. Therefore, learning how to manage transactions online should be your first priority. You’ll be amazed at how much money you can save by choosing the most efficient way to transfer money.

To be honest, the digital world we live in today is a bit of a mix of convenience and chaos. On one hand, digital online payment platforms make it easy for us to make international transactions and have access to our money 24/7, but on the other hand, we have hard-to-understand fees, market volatility, and other expenses that might eat away your profits.

So, if you are someone who is making a lot of transactions online, then you have to consider a few things.

Security

The digital world also brought some negative things like cyber-crime. And this is not a word that you’d want to read if you are doing online transactions every day. In other words, when making online transactions, you need to make sure that you are doing it in the most secure way possible.

So, how can you make the entire process safer?

Well, first you need to choose secure payment gateways, especially if you are making transactions on unknown websites. You need to stick with some big names like PayPal, Stripe, or payment gateway provided by your bank. I wouldn’t go for third-party services if security is your top priority.

Therefore, when you are on the checkout page on some website, make sure that there is a legitimate payment gateway installed.

The next thing you should look for is SSL encryption. This is an encryption that protects the data you enter on a third-party website so the site admin cannot abuse the information you enter. How to know if a site has SSL encryption? Look for the green HTTPS: before the link on the browser.

Lastly, if you want top-notch security always enable Two Factor Authentication with our digital payment provider or bank.

Fees and Hidden Costs

Have you ever made a transaction and wondered where that extra $5 in fees came from? Well, the fees that banks and digital platforms have can be hidden (for marketing purposes), and transactions can cost you a lot more especially if they are international or in other currencies.

So, you need to double-check the fine print and go to the minor details. See if the payment gateway is taking a fee, taxes, processing fees, shipping costs, and everything that can cost you more money.

Lastly, if you are making international payments in other currencies, you should also pay attention to the exchange rate. It is also a good idea to check out multi-currency accounts like Genome just so you can lower the fees as much as possible. Click here to take an overview of Genome services.

Time Is (Literally) Money

When it comes to transactions, time can be a make-or-break factor. You want it fast, but not so fast that something goes wrong.

Immediate payments : Services like Venmo and Zelle can transfer money within seconds, but these come with limits. If you’re dealing with bigger amounts, think bank wire transfers.

Settlement delays : For larger or cross-border transactions, delays can be common. A bank wire can take 3-5 business days, depending on how many intermediaries it passes through.

Payment Methods

Payment diversity is key. The more payment options, the better. As technology advances, we’re seeing a blend of traditional and digital methods:

Credit/debit cards : Always a go-to, but remember the processing fees. They typically hover around 1-3%.

Cryptocurrency : Believe it or not, crypto is making its way into mainstream transactions. About 130 countries are exploring central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) , which means crypto’s not just for tech geeks anymore. Bitcoin is seeing renewed interest, so keep an eye on it.

Fraud Detection

Fraudsters are out there, rubbing their hands together every time you make a careless transaction. To avoid being the next victim, consider:

Bank alerts : Most banks will send you a notification if something looks fishy. Use them!

AI-powered fraud detection : Banks and payment platforms are using machine learning to analyze transaction patterns and detect fraud before it happens. More sophisticated systems are being introduced each year, so you’re better protected than ever before. In fact, AI in fraud detection reduces fraud losses by 20-30% annually . That’s a massive safeguard for you.

Customer Experience

No one enjoys jumping through hoops to complete a simple payment. In 2024, customer experience (CX) is increasingly becoming the front line of business success. Simple, smooth transactions translate to happy customers, and more importantly, loyal ones:

Personalized financial tools : From your banking app knowing when you want to transfer funds to chatbots assisting you with real-time support, tech is making things more intuitive. Banks like Citigroup and Wells Fargo are leveraging AI to streamline customer experiences.

Immersive Technologies : Who knew that someday we might be using virtual reality (VR) to make payments? It’s coming faster than you think.