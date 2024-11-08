Elections, Wrestling, and Other Alternative Betting Markets You May Not Expect

Online wagering is usually used for betting on major sports. Yet there are plenty of alternative events that can be bet upon online. We discuss some of the most common ones in the article below.

When your NFL wagers are not coming in or your basketball bets just seem to fall short, have no fear. Many major sportsbooks now offer a whole host of alternative markets. These can include everything from award ceremonies to wrestling. One of the most popular in recent weeks has been the presidential election. In this article, we dive into the alternative betting markets you can find online.

Wagering on Award Ceremonies

Betting on award ceremonies works in a very similar way to betting on sports. You just pick the event and the category then decide who you think will be the winner.

The type of awards you can bet on will depend on your online betting location. Some of them are global, such as the Oscars. The categories will definitely include the best picture, but you can often find other popular ones. In the United Kingdom, one of the most popular event betting markets are their Sports Personality of the Year awards. You can also bet on music events like the Grammy’s and even the Nobel Prizes.

It helps to do some research before you begin with these. Check the press to see which have had favorable reviews and who the critics are backing. You can, of course, just bet on your personal favorite.

Betting on Elections

Since the proliferation of online sportsbooks over the past few years, gambling from a mobile device has become commonplace in the US. While only seven states allow online casinos, online wagering sites are legal in more places. Thirty states now permit wagering through digital means, and you may be surprised to find out that it is not only sports that can be bet on.

So far, it is estimated that around $100 million has been wagered on the election results within the US. One platform based offshore has claimed that around $2.5 billion has been bet on the results across the globe.

Betting on elections is nothing new. At the start of the 20th century, people could make bets on elections at a building called the New York Curb Exchange. Before the introduction of political polls, these were actually a good measure of who might win. The Curb Exchange actually called the winners of eleven candidates out of a possible fifteen. Three of the remaining ones were also named as too close to call, so technically they only lost one.

Betting on eSports

The world is changing, and not all sports are played on fields or in stadiums anymore. Many games are played digitally, using consoles and personal computers. These are known as eSports: competitive games played online through digital means.

ESports come in a variety of types. They can include one-on-one beat-ups like Street Fighter or team battle royale games like League of Legends. Some are tactical shooters, like PubG. What they all have in common is that they have huge fanbases, and these people are watching these games, players, and teams just like others would follow the NFL or EPL.

The total global market is expected to be valued at $2.03 billion by 2032. The biggest market is in the Asia-Pacific region, but it is growing steadily in the west. If you have any reservations about how big it is, then take a look at the recent event for the League of Legends World Championship finals. Held at London’s O2 Arena, all of the tickets sold out within minutes of going on sale. It is estimated that the economic boost to London was around £12 million.

WWE Betting

World Wrestling Entertainment is known as a world full of big, brash, larger-than-life characters. While scripted, match results are closely guarded secrets and are part of an overarching narrative. Thus, you are betting on the twists and turns a story will take just as much as you are the sporting action.

Betting on the weekly shows is not usually possible, but you will find odds available for the bigger matches at the major events. These can include Summerslam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and the biggest of them all, Wrestlemania.

When you are betting on WWE, it pays to know a little about the show. See who has been on a roll with winning streaks. You should also dig into the backroom rumors. If someone is leaving the company, it is more likely they will lose a match and give up titles, for example.

These are just a few of the alternative markets you may find yourself betting upon. You still have the option to place money on the major sports like football, basketball, hockey, and baseball. This just gives you more choice when making a wager.