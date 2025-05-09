Importance of Driver Wellbeing and Mental Health in the Logistics Industry

Emphasising the importance of health and well-being needs to be a holistic approach. It impacts not just ‘off work’ or personal hours, but also directly impacts work performance. The logistics industry faces additional challenges as it is privy to non-standard work hours, long shifts, and hazardous work environments. Corporate entities, too, need to take responsibility for improving mental health and well-being initiatives.

The CEO of Insite Training Group shares, “The only way to move forward sustainably with a long-term approach is to prioritise well-being. Every single employee plays a critical role individually, as an employee and a citizen of the country. On a daily basis, HGV drivers face chronic sleeplessness, poor eating habits and stress that impacts their physical and emotional well-being. Ensuring their mental health is taken care of, well-being friendly practices are implemented is a necessity.“

How Stress Impacts Workers in The Logistics Industry

Unfortunately, stress and its symptoms may go unnoticed. The lack of a regular routine in shift-based jobs and long working hours in logistics impact mental health. Lack of adequate sleep and stress can impact cognitive abilities.

The critical nature of jobs such as forklifters, HGV drivers, and truckers relies on sharp cognitive function. These roles demand focus, decision-making skills and alertness. Compromising them leads to serious injuries and accidents.

Another significant factor, especially for drivers/truckers, is isolation. Drivers are often away from home for weeks, and it affects their sense of belongingness. It also leads to a poor diet and poor sleep. Ignoring these factors will impact the overall psychological well-being and thus result in poor performance, health issues or accidents.

Common signs of mental health issues to watch out for.

Coming together as a community to ward off these issues can be a game-changer. Look out for behavioural indicators that can point to mental health struggles

Poor appetite

Sleeplessness/ tiredness

Social withdrawal

Numbness/ feeling hopeless

Irritability

Sudden, unpredictable behavioural patterns

If you observe any such signs in your colleagues or family members, seek help and reach out to people.

Strategies for Combating Mental Health and Wellbeing Hurdles

Long-haul HGV drivers are at risk of being exposed to conditions that can cause mental health and wellness unrest.

Design employee rosters to prioritise rest. Thus, ensuring better resilience, cognitive abilities and dealing with tiredness

Build strong connections. Promote activities that encourage employees to connect with each other or loved ones.

Importance of routine! Maintaining a balanced diet and ensuring drivers prioritise physical activity and movement are important. Create strategies that encourage them to be on the move whenever possible.

Professional help should be accessible. HGV drivers or logistics industry workers must have access to professional help.

Let Mental Health & Physical Wellbeing Take the Front Seat

In a world that moves so fast, prioritising productivity, companies must focus on creating mental wellbeing check-ins. Access to professional wellbeing, activities that promote physical & mental health must be part of the corporate structure.

“At Insite Training, we educate and empower our learners to watch out for signs. In addition, we train them with strategies to help them maintain a healthy lifestyle. Watching out for critical signs and guiding them to access professional help are positive steps the logistics industry needs to adapt and maintain,” emphasised Insite Training’s CEO.