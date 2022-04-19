Is Sports Betting Legal in Colorado?

Understanding Colorado gambling law

Colorado is a proud sporting state, heavily backing the Broncos, Nuggets, Avalanche, Rapids, and Rockies. With thanks to the experts at captaingambling.com, we aim to highlight a few ways that you can support them further, legally wager on upcoming fixtures, and how to stay ahead of the crowd.

How to find a legal online sportsbook

The laws surrounding online sports betting are made abundantly clear – players must find an online sportsbook that is licensed by the Colorado Division of Gaming. But, how exactly do you do that?



Well, thankfully, most online operators make this whole process extremely simple, requiring new patrons to head to the bottom of their chosen sportsbook. Here, they should find all of the important information regarding licensing, safer gambling, the privacy policy, and further terms and conditions, too. If players are unable to spot the CDG logo, you can always discuss directly with customer support.

Types of sports bets you can place

Once you’ve found yourself a legal and licensed place to wager online, you can begin the signup process, before making your way through the streams of available betting markets. All top online operators will provide users with an array of markets to choose from. Read on, to find out which market is most suited to you!

Moneylines and spreads

Two of the most common betting types are moneylines and spreads. These wagers are focused on the end result. Moneylines require bettors to choose an outright winner, while spreads require bettors to choose an outright winner after a slight handicap has been placed on the result. For example, the Nuggets to win + 10.

Totals

Also referred to as an over/under, totals require bettors to predict whether a match will see over/under X number of combined points. For example, in the match between the Broncos and Cowboys, you may predict that over 37.5 points will be scored.

Props

Prop bets are designed to allow bettors the chance to wager on every and any aspect of the game. These bets will not directly relate to the outcome. Good examples of proposition bets include first touchdown scorer, player to get a triple-double, first team to 3 goals, player to be yellow carded, amongst many, many others.

Futures

As the name suggests, futures refer to events that will happen later in the sporting calendar. Often, bettors will look at who they believe will win the Stanley Cup, the Super Bowl MVP, or NBA Championships. The closer bettors get to the event, the shorter the odds.

Things to consider before placing your bets

Colorado is home to an abundance of credible online sportsbooks. So, with this in mind, it pays to search the market to discover the right sportsbook for you before signing up and placing your moneylines, spreads, totals, props, or futures.

While searching through sportsbooks, consider the welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions that are made available to you. Although there are no guarantees in the sporting world, a bonus can often boost your potential returns. Sporting availability is another key consideration. Although UFC and table tennis may have dominated the first week of legal sports betting across the state, it has quickly become evident that NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLB are also firm favorites across CO.

Lastly, it pays to look at the individual perks of each platform that will help with the usability and overall enjoyment of placing wagers. Look for those that load promptly, offer live streams, cash-out options, and the availability to wager using a mobile app, too.