Legal Online Gambling in Colorado

Which operators can legally operate across CO?

At the time of writing, real money online casinos are prohibited across the state of Colorado. However, that does not mean the slots and blackjack enthusiasts are left wanting. Below, we’ve taken some guidance from this Colorado online casino list to build our latest article on the different types of online casinos available to bettors across CO.

Online fun with minimal risk

Although Colorado is home to over thirty land-based casinos, as we have already stated, online real money casino wagering is still considered illegal across the state. Thankfully, bettors that wish to brush up on their skills, strategies, and slots knowledge can still do so across the state, by visiting a social or sweepstake casino.

What is a social casino?

The term social may be a little misleading at first; however, once you find yourself a top social casino, you will soon see that you can pick up additional rewards by visiting your chosen operator’s social media site and you can become social by joining other online players at the table.

Unlike real money casinos, players are not expected to deposit into their accounts and they will not be able to benefit from real cash winnings or prizes. However, for those who wish to unlock further virtual currency to use across the site, real money deposits can be made. Often, this will unlock additional games or trigger bonuses. They are a great way to tighten up your strategies and test out new games; although, it is worth noting that the return to player percentage is often much higher than that of a real money online casino.

Perks of a sweepstake casino

Forever growing in popularity, the sweepstake casino allows bettors the chance to wager risk-free with the potential of unlocking real cash prizes. It may sound too good to be true, but we aren’t bluffing! Much like social casinos, sweepstake casinos allow Colorado-based bettors the chance to build on their strategies, build their knowledge, and enjoy an array of online casino action — free from any financial risk. On occasion, sweepstake casinos will run large tournaments and competitions that will see players gifted for their efforts. Gifts can come in the shape of real cash, electrical items, or hotel stays and dinners out.

Test your luck on the Colorado Lottery

Despite not strictly being a form of online casino gaming, online lotteries are still a game of luck that is legalized across the Centennial State. Bettors across CO can enter some fantastic real money lottery action, including Mega Millions, Lucky for life, Powerball, Pick 3, and Cash 5. If you are not sold on the idea of lotteries, then you can clue yourself up on the process first by reading through the Colorado Lottery rules and playing some free play alternatives, on-site.

Legally wager across online sportsbooks

Of course, we understand that not all bettors will be happy placing their bets without the potential of winning real money. While real money online casinos are surely on the horizon in Colorado, many top sportsbooks are already live and legal across the state. For those hoping to add further excitement to their sporting interests, it may be worth doing a little research into the current online sportsbooks that are licensed across the state, building your parlays, and enjoy watching the action unfold.