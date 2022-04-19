Top Online Casinos in CO

A closer look at the heavy-hitters of Colorado

Colorado is already renowned for its impressive range of land-based casinos and online sports betting opportunities. Although online casinos are yet to be legalized across the state, we wanted to take a look at the possibilities available to CO bettors should the laws surrounding online casino activity change.

Who can we expect to see lead the pack?

It was stated that in October 2021, over 98 percent of wagers were placed online. Surely, this statistic alone is enough to raise concern for land-based casinos and preempt the State to consider making the move to bring casinos online, too,

As we all know, there are many perks to wagering online, with accessibility and ease at the core. Below, we look at the top candidates who have already held their own in the online setting in CO and how the unveiling of new laws surrounding online casinos could benefit current and potential new players.

DraftKings

We found plenty of interesting information regarding one of the industry leaders when reading through this DraftKings Colorado review. The popular platform has already established itself as one of the State’s favored places to wager on sports and DFS. So, should online casino wagering come to fruition, we can definitely see DraftKings becoming a popular choice for many. Across states where DraftKings is already deemed legal, players can make use of a tantalizing welcome bonus, a great collection of popular slot titles, 13 jackpot games, 7 live dealer games, and much more.

BetMGM

Another top name across the CO market is BetMGM. The sportsbook is flawless, allowing bettors to register with ease, work their way through a solid array of betting markets, build parlays at the click of a button, unlock regular ongoing bonuses, and enjoy many additional perks, including the ability to cash-out. The BetMGM casino has an equally impressive online casino portfolio, boasting plenty of popular slot titles and traditional table games, as well as the recent launch of their New York Jets Slingo game – should online casino action come to Colorado, we may well see a Broncos alternative!

BetRivers

Next on our list, we see the blue and yellow uniform of BetRivers. The platform is already home to a popular sportsbook and social casino that can be used across the Centennial State. Should online casino wagering be legalized, the transition from social to real money casino should be as smooth as it comes. 200+ slots, games, and Keno variations are currently available to real money users, alongside a significant bonus that can only boost your experience. If it’s simplicity and slots you are after, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for the unveiling of BetRivers casino,

On the other hand…

It is also worth noting that you can make use of land-based casinos and place your sports bets on-site – the complete opposite of what we discussed above. If you enjoy the social and immersive atmosphere of a real casino but still fancy placing your bets at an online sportsbook, we suggest checking out Monarch Casino.

The casino itself is home to over 900 slots, 24 table games, Keno, exclusive releases, video poker, and more, while the sportsbook capabilities allow players to wager online using the BetMonarch sportsbook app. Alternatively, bettors can head to the on-site sportsbook and enjoy placing wagers, parlays, teasers, and more, before kicking back in front of the state-of-the-art viewing technology.