Making Use of DFS Apps for the Huge Dates in College Football and Basketball (2025)

Before sports betting swept across the United States, there was daily fantasy sports. Starting with MLB games in 2007, DFS platforms let players assemble their best line-ups within a budget, compete against others, and potentially win prizes. Eventually, these platforms expanded out to the NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLS, offering all fans of the major leagues a way to play.

Now, in the various states of the US, sports betting on college games isn’t always available. What tends to be available, however, is daily fantasy sports. Right now couldn’t be a better time to jump into the action with the college basketball season coming to its grand finale and college football readying as the months turn warmer. So, here are some tips and key dates to keep in mind for using DFS apps on college football and basketball.

Tips for Your College Sports DFS Apps

Source: Unsplash

Every good DFS journey begins by downloading one of the best DFS apps. Once, there were only really two or three platforms that were worthy of your attention. Nowadays, there are many. To help you wade through the stack and find your best option, it’s always good to turn to the experts. Drawing from veterans Adam Spencer and Ethan Stone, the best DFS apps to play today have been determined to be Underdog Fantasy and Dabble Fantasy.

Underdog Fantasy ranks as the highest-rated app, featuring regular daily fantasy contests, a range of entry fees to suit all kinds of players, and best ball tournaments that have prize pools in the millions. It’s ideal for newcomers and veterans alike. Also very highly-rated is Dabble Fantasy. It gets additional marks for the superb integrated social elements, which includes getting paid for each of your line-ups that gets copied by other players.

Regardless of the app that you pick, a great tip to keep in mind is to track the sports betting lines. Looking at markets like player props and game points under-overs can give you a good look at how the experts expect the players and games to turn out. For example, picking a basketball game with a high mark for under-over on total points would be one to get some players from as it’s expected to be a big-scoring game.

Source: Pixabay

The 2024/25 NCAA Division I basketball season got underway on November 4, 2024, for both the men’s and women’s brackets of the tournaments. On March 18, the First Four of the men’s tournament will start, with the women’s following up on March 19. This commences one of the most highly anticipated windows of NCAA sport, March Madness. It ushers in a betting bonanza and is wildly popular with DFS players.

From March 18 to April 7, the First Four, First Round, Second Round, Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, and NCAA Championship Game will determine the eventual champions. For college football DFS fans, we’ve got to wait for the last week of August, as is shown on the ESPN college football schedule. After that, the playoffs will commence on December 20 and finish on January 19 with the CFP National Championship Game.

With college basketball fully underway and college football on the horizon, now’s a great time to see if DFS are right for you.