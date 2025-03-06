Weld County Deputies Honored with VFW’s Prestigious ‘Americanism’ Award

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Two Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been recognized for their dedication to public service and community safety during the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2121 Americanism Program.

Deputy Jeff Henry and Deputy Stephen Del Negro were each awarded for their outstanding commitment to the Greeley and Weld County communities, an honor given annually to one patrol deputy and one detentions deputy.

Deputy Jeff Henry: A Leader in Detentions Training

Deputy Henry was selected for his role as a field training officer and certified trainer, providing invaluable mentorship to newer deputies. His dedication extends beyond daily duties—he plays a critical role in training at the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Detentions Academy. His experience as a military police officer in the U.S. Air Force for over 12 years further enhances his ability to lead and educate.

Deputy Stephen Del Negro: Serving Both Community and Country

Deputy Del Negro was recognized for his exceptional performance as a patrol deputy, as well as his work as a field training officer, firearms instructor, and SWAT Team leader. His leadership extends beyond local law enforcement, as he continues to serve the nation as a Sergeant First Class in the U.S. Army Reserves. Known for his reliability and professionalism, Deputy Del Negro is a trusted figure within the Sheriff’s Office and the community.

Recognizing Our Local Heroes

The VFW Post 2121 Americanism Program highlights the bravery, dedication, and sacrifice of first responders who go above and beyond for their communities. These awards underscore the strong partnership between local law enforcement and veterans’ organizations in Northern Colorado.

Join us in congratulating Deputy Henry and Deputy Del Negro for their well-deserved recognition!

