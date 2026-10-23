Teachable Cost: Comparing Plans for Different Teaching Needs

Choosing a course platform requires more than comparing monthly subscriptions. Instructors must compare transaction fees, enrollment limits, sales tools, analytics, and customization before committing. Teachable separates these features across free and paid plans, allowing new creators to test the service before paying for advanced functions. The best choice depends on course volume, sales activity, and the level of control required. A closer look at each tier clarifies which plan fits each teaching situation.

The Pricing Structure At a Glance

The pricing guide lists five options: Free, Basic, Pro, Pro+, and Enterprise. Monthly prices range from $0 to $249, while Enterprise pricing requires a customized quote from the sales team.

For creators comparing Teachable cost, transaction fees deserve close attention because they change the total expense of every sale. The Free plan charges $1 plus 10% per transaction, while Basic charges 5%. Pro and Pro+ list a 0% transaction fee, so higher subscriptions can make financial sense for instructors with consistent sales volume.

Annual billing reduces the listed monthly price by 33%. The annual rates are $39 for Basic, $119 for Pro, and $199 for Pro+. The Free plan remains $0 per month, with the same $1 plus 10% transaction fee.

Free Plan for Testing an Idea

The Free plan suits instructors who want to build a first course without a monthly subscription. It includes unlimited hosting, course design tools, quiz creation, and content uploads.

The transaction fee creates a higher cost per sale, especially for courses with regular enrollments. This plan works best for testing course demand, organizing initial content, or learning the platform before upgrading.

Basic Plan for New Course Businesses

Basic costs $59 per month, or $39 with annual billing, and charges a 5% transaction fee. It includes unlimited enrollment, a custom domain option, and affiliate marketing.

This tier fits instructors who have moved beyond testing and need a more recognizable course presence. Unlimited enrollment removes a major restriction for growing classes, while the custom domain option supports a branded learner experience.

The transaction fee still affects profit on every purchase. Creators should compare expected monthly sales with the subscription difference between Basic and Pro before choosing this plan.

Pro Plan for Established Instructors

Pro costs $159 per month, or $119 with annual billing, and has a 0% transaction fee. It adds course completion certificates, drip content, and customization for websites and checkout pages.

Drip content lets instructors release lessons on a schedule instead of publishing every lesson immediately. Completion certificates support structured programs where learners need a formal record after finishing the material.

The absence of a transaction fee matters most for instructors with steady sales. A creator can estimate the monthly sales revenue and compare avoided transaction charges with the Pro subscription.

Pro+ Plan for Larger Course Catalogs

Pro+ costs $249 per month, or $199 with annual billing, and has a 0% transaction fee. It includes unlimited customizable courses, advanced analytics, and advanced pricing options.

This plan fits instructors managing several courses or testing different payment structures. Advanced analytics also helps course businesses examine performance across a broader catalog rather than reviewing one product at a time.

The additional monthly expense requires a clear reason. A creator should choose Pro+ when its catalog size, reporting needs, or pricing structure exceeds the practical limits of Pro.

Enterprise for Business Requirements

Enterprise pricing is available after contacting the sales team. The listed features include integrated email marketing tools, advanced reporting tools, and custom user roles.

This tier suits organizations that need defined permissions, deeper reporting, or email functions within the same teaching operation. Since the guide does not list a standard Enterprise price, buyers need a direct quote before calculating total platform expenses.

How to Compare the Plans

Start with transaction volume rather than the subscription price alone. A low monthly fee doesn’t automatically mean the lowest operating cost when each sale carries a transaction charge.

Next, match features to the teaching model. A single-course instructor might need hosting and quizzes, while a structured program might require drip content and completion certificates.

Finally, compare monthly and annual billing against the expected commitment. Annual billing lowers the listed paid-plan rates, but monthly billing gives instructors more flexibility while they validate demand.

Conclusion

The right Teachable plan depends on sales volume, course complexity, and administrative needs. Free supports early testing, Basic suits a growing course business, Pro adds structured delivery without transaction fees, and Pro+ supports larger catalogs. Enterprise requires a custom quote for business-level controls. Before subscribing, an instructor should calculate expected monthly sales, apply the relevant transaction fee, and compare that figure with annual and monthly subscription costs. That calculation provides a practical basis for selecting a plan.