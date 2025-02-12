The Ultimate Checklist for a Stress-Free Long-Distance Move

Moving to a new home across the country—or even just a few states away—can feel overwhelming. With so many logistics to handle, it’s easy to miss important details. This ultimate checklist will help you stay organized, reduce stress, and make your long-distance move as smooth as possible.

8 Weeks Before Moving

Create a Moving Binder – Keep track of important documents, contracts, receipts, and inventory lists in one place.

– Keep track of important documents, contracts, receipts, and inventory lists in one place. Research Moving Companies – Get quotes from multiple movers, check reviews, and confirm they’re licensed and insured.

– Get quotes from multiple movers, check reviews, and confirm they’re licensed and insured. Declutter and Downsize – Sort through your belongings and donate, sell, or discard items you no longer need.

– Sort through your belongings and donate, sell, or discard items you no longer need. Take Inventory – Make a detailed list of everything you’re taking with you, especially valuable or fragile items.

6 Weeks Before Moving

Book Your Moving Company – Once you’ve chosen reliable long distance movers, confirm the details and get everything in writing.

– Once you’ve chosen reliable long distance movers, confirm the details and get everything in writing. Order Packing Supplies – Stock up on boxes, packing tape, bubble wrap, and labels.

– Stock up on boxes, packing tape, bubble wrap, and labels. Notify Important Parties – Update your address with your employer, banks, credit card companies, and subscription services.

– Update your address with your employer, banks, credit card companies, and subscription services. Plan Travel Arrangements – If you’re flying or driving to your new home, book flights or map out your route.

4 Weeks Before Moving

Start Packing Non-Essentials – Begin packing items you don’t use daily, such as seasonal clothes and decor.

– Begin packing items you don’t use daily, such as seasonal clothes and decor. Label Everything – Clearly mark boxes with their contents and destination rooms to make unpacking easier.

– Clearly mark boxes with their contents and destination rooms to make unpacking easier. Schedule Utility Transfers – Arrange for electricity, water, gas, and internet to be disconnected at your old home and set up at your new one.

– Arrange for electricity, water, gas, and internet to be disconnected at your old home and set up at your new one. Arrange for Vehicle Shipping (if needed) – If you’re not driving your car to your new location, book transport in advance.

2 Weeks Before Moving

Confirm Moving Details – Reconfirm dates, times, and costs with your moving company.

– Reconfirm dates, times, and costs with your moving company. Pack Essentials Box – Set aside must-have items such as toiletries, important documents, a change of clothes, and chargers.

– Set aside must-have items such as toiletries, important documents, a change of clothes, and chargers. Plan for Pets and Kids – Make travel arrangements for pets and childcare if necessary.

– Make travel arrangements for pets and childcare if necessary. Dispose of Hazardous Items – Properly get rid of paint, cleaning supplies, and other restricted materials movers won’t transport.

1 Week Before Moving

Finish Packing – Ensure everything except daily essentials is packed and ready to go.

– Ensure everything except daily essentials is packed and ready to go. Clean Your Home – Deep clean your old home or schedule a cleaning service.

– Deep clean your old home or schedule a cleaning service. Withdraw Cash – Have some cash on hand for last-minute expenses or tipping movers.

– Have some cash on hand for last-minute expenses or tipping movers. Confirm Address Change – Make sure your new address is updated with the post office and any remaining services.

Moving Day

Do a Final Walkthrough – Check every room, closet, and cabinet to make sure nothing is left behind.

– Check every room, closet, and cabinet to make sure nothing is left behind. Supervise Movers – Be available to answer questions and give instructions.

– Be available to answer questions and give instructions. Take Photos of Your Old Home – Document the condition of the property if renting.

– Document the condition of the property if renting. Secure Important Items – Keep passports, birth certificates, and valuables with you.

After Moving In

Unpack Essentials First – Set up beds, toiletries, and kitchen necessities before tackling everything else.

– Set up beds, toiletries, and kitchen necessities before tackling everything else. Check Delivered Items – Make sure all your belongings have arrived and report any damage to your moving company.

– Make sure all your belongings have arrived and report any damage to your moving company. Explore Your New Neighborhood – Familiarize yourself with nearby grocery stores, medical facilities, and other key locations.

– Familiarize yourself with nearby grocery stores, medical facilities, and other key locations. Update Your Driver’s License and Registration – If moving to a new state, update your vehicle documents as soon as possible.

By following this checklist, you can ensure a smooth and stress-free long-distance move. Planning ahead and staying organized will help make the transition to your new home much easier. Safe travels!

This advertising makes North Forty News possible:

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate