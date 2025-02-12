London calling! And it seems Colorado has answered, with a resounding “Howdy!” 2024 has seen a record-breaking surge in visitors from the Centennial State flocking to the UK capital, swapping snow-capped peaks for iconic landmarks and wide-open skies for bustling city streets. While the allure of Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London remains timeless, this new wave of Coloradoans are discovering a London beyond the traditional tourist trail, drawn by the city’s vibrant food scene, burgeoning wellness offerings, and, well, some seriously good chicken wings.

What’s driving this transatlantic trek? It’s a confluence of factors, from increasingly affordable flights and a renewed interest in international travel post-pandemic, to a savvy marketing push highlighting London’s diverse appeal. But speaking to recent Coloradoan arrivals, a few key themes emerge. They’re not just coming for the sights; they’re coming for the experiences.

One surprising drawcard? London’s exploding culinary scene. Forget the stereotypical image of bland British fare; London is a global gastronomic powerhouse, boasting everything from Michelin-starred fine dining to vibrant street food markets. Coloradoans, known for their own thriving food scene, are finding themselves pleasantly surprised by the quality and diversity on offer. “We expected fish and chips and maybe some bangers and mash,” laughs Sarah Miller, a Denver-based architect currently on a two-week London adventure. “But we’ve been blown away! The variety, the innovation…it’s incredible.”

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



And it’s not just the traditional British fare that’s impressing. London’s embrace of international cuisine is a major draw. Take Sola in Soho, the Californian Michelin-starred restaurant making waves with its innovative tasting menus. “We wanted to create a space that showcased the vibrant and diverse flavours of California, while also celebrating the incredible produce available here in the UK,” says a spokesperson for Sola. “We’re thrilled that Coloradoans, with their own appreciation for fresh, seasonal ingredients, are connecting with what we’re doing.” Clearly, the taste of sunshine is proving irresistible, even on a drizzly London day.

Beyond the culinary delights, London’s commitment to wellness is also attracting visitors from across the pond. Colorado, with its active lifestyle and focus on outdoor pursuits, has a strong wellness culture. And London, surprisingly to some, is keeping pace. From yoga studios overlooking the Thames to parks offering free fitness classes, the city is embracing a holistic approach to wellbeing. “We’re used to hiking and biking in Colorado,” says Mark Johnson, a Boulder-based entrepreneur. “So, finding places to stay active in London was important to us. We were really impressed with the range of options.”

3Tribes in Borough, a popular hot yoga studio, is a prime example of London’s thriving wellness scene. “We’ve definitely seen an increase in visitors from the US, particularly Colorado, coming to our classes,” says a representative from 3Tribes. “They seem to appreciate the intensity and the community aspect of our studio. It’s a great way to de-stress and recharge while traveling.” It seems even on vacation, those Coloradoans are keeping their downward dogs strong.

And then, there’s the chicken. Yes, you read that right. Chicken. Specifically, the mouthwatering, unlimited wings at Fowl in St James. This unassuming restaurant has become a surprising hit with American tourists, particularly those from Colorado. “We heard about the unlimited wings on a travel blog,” says Emily Carter, a teacher from Aspen. “And honestly, we had to try it. It’s become a running joke among our friends back home – ‘Don’t forget to hit up Fowl!'”.

Fowl’s appeal is simple: delicious food, a fun atmosphere, and a great deal. “We’re passionate about serving high-quality chicken with bold flavours,” says a spokesperson for Fowl. “The unlimited wings offer is definitely a popular choice, and we’re delighted that Americans, especially those from Colorado, are embracing it.” It’s a testament to the fact that sometimes, the simplest pleasures are the most satisfying, even when you’re thousands of miles from home.

But beyond the food, the fitness, and the fowl, there’s something more intangible drawing Coloradoans to London. It’s the sense of history, the vibrant culture, the sheer energy of the city. It’s the feeling of stepping into a place where the past and the present collide, where ancient monuments stand alongside cutting-edge architecture, and where diverse communities come together to create a truly global metropolis. It’s a city that surprises, delights, and captivates, and it’s a city that Coloradoans are clearly falling in love with.

This record-breaking influx of visitors from the Centennial State is a testament to London’s enduring appeal. It’s a city that’s constantly evolving, constantly reinventing itself, while still retaining its unique charm and character. And for Coloradoans, seeking adventure, culture, and perhaps a little taste of home (albeit in the form of amazing chicken wings), London is proving to be the perfect destination. From the bustling markets of Borough to the tranquil beauty of Hyde Park, from Michelin-starred restaurants to cozy pubs, London offers something for everyone. And as the numbers continue to climb, it’s clear that this transatlantic love affair is only just beginning. Perhaps, next year, we’ll see even more Coloradoans swapping their hiking boots for London’s iconic red double-decker buses. One thing’s for sure: London is ready to welcome them with open arms, and perhaps, a plate of those famous wings.

One thing’s for sure: London is ready to welcome them with open arms, and perhaps, a plate of those famous wings. The city’s ability to cater to diverse interests, from the health-conscious to the foodie, the history buff to the trendsetter, is a key factor in its growing popularity with Coloradans. They’re not just tourists; they’re experiencing London, immersing themselves in its vibrant tapestry of life. They’re discovering hidden gems in charming neighborhoods, exploring world-class museums, and simply soaking up the atmosphere of a city that pulsates with energy.

This burgeoning connection between Colorado and London is more than just a fleeting trend. It’s a cultural exchange, a sharing of ideas and experiences that enriches both sides. Coloradoans bring their own unique perspective, their appreciation for the outdoors, their laid-back attitude, to the bustling streets of London. And London, in turn, offers a wealth of history, culture, and diversity that expands horizons and broadens perspectives. It’s a mutually beneficial relationship, a transatlantic dialogue that’s playing out in restaurants, yoga studios, and even chicken wing joints across the city.

The record-breaking numbers of Colorado visitors in 2024 are not just a statistical anomaly; they represent a deeper connection between two seemingly disparate places. They highlight the universal appeal of a city that embraces both tradition and innovation, a city that offers something for everyone. And as more and more Coloradoans discover the magic of London, it’s likely that this transatlantic love affair will continue to blossom for years to come. So, whether you’re craving Michelin-starred cuisine, a challenging hot yoga class, or just a plate of seriously good chicken wings, London is waiting. And for Coloradoans, it seems, the call of the capital is stronger than ever. Perhaps it’s time to pack your bags and experience the magic for yourself. Just don’t forget to book a table at Fowl.