Where Are the Best Places In South Carolina to Buy Property Right Now?

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Famously known for its white sandy beaches, warm temperatures, golf, and parks, it’s easy to see why millions of people flock to South Carolina each year. While the state welcomes a huge influx of tourists annually, South Carolina is home to over 5 million residents – many of which have relocated for the reasons above.

If you’re on the hunt for a new property, don’t let South Carolina pass you by. The state is home to an array of cities, towns, and quaint villages that could serve as the perfect backdrop for your new chapter. Here we will dive into some of the best places to purchase property in South Carolina, which could sway you into moving to the state and starting a new life!

Greenville

Greenville is named one of the hottest real estate markets – and for good reason! Thanks to its brilliant quality of life, affordable housing, and booming economy, there’s no surprise thousands of homebuyers decide to splurge on a property in this city each year. Many of the homes in Greenville are not only reasonably priced but contemporary too. You’ll find lots of the city’s properties have bold red brick fronts, white pillars, and mature trees, giving residents the ultimate southern experience.

The city is also known for its low cost of living and safe and welcoming community. If you’re drawn to Greenville, starting your property hunt can be daunting. The good news is you don’t have to do it alone. EZ Home Search are real estate agents who have a string of Greenville properties available. Check out their homes for sale, which gives you a better insight into Greenville living and whether the city is right for you and your needs.

Myrtle Beach

Arguably one of the most sought-after South Carolina destinations to live in is Myrtle Beach. Not only is this city a firm favorite with avid beachgoers, but many young professionals, retirees, and families also call Myrtle Beach home. The beautiful beaches, warm weather, and endless attractions draw tourists in for vacations year after year. However, for those wanting to buy a place, you’ll be happy to know the city is known for its affordable house prices.

It’s believed median home prices in Myrtle Beach range between $160,000 and $170,000. When compared to the national median of $219,000, it’s clear this city’s home prices are considerably lower. This makes Myrtle Beach a brilliant location both for those after a second property or to permanently relocate. There are plenty of affordable communities dotted around the city too, including Bellegrove, Plantation Lakes, and Walkers Woods.

Charleston

Another South Carolina city that is known for its low cost of living is Charleston. As the biggest city in the state, Charleston is home to an array of sandy beaches, not to mention some of the tastiest cuisine you will find in the country! This city also boasts a long, rich history of being a well-sought-after destination to visit and live in.

Homebuyers who are interested in Charleston will be delighted to know the properties in the city retain their value. The Charleston area also houses some of the best schools in the entire state, making it a perfect family-friendly destination. Regarding safety, crime rates in Charleston are incredibly low too. However, this will depend on the neighborhood you pick to reside in. Finally, Charleston is a fun place to live! Home to some of the best restaurants around, museums, and outdoor parks, it’s easy to see why so many homebuyers are drawn to moving to this city.

Spartanburg

Spartanburg exudes a friendly, laid-back, and community-oriented feel. It’s a fantastic place to not only live but work and raise a family too. In the past decade, Downtown Spartanburg has seen a revitalization that draws in tourists and locals alike. The city also has beautiful scenery and a fascinating past that you can learn about once you get settled.

The city’s economy is booming too, with no signs of slowing down. In fact, billions of dollars have been invested in Spartanburg, with the likes of FedEx, Michelin, and BMW setting up bases there. For those who enjoy the great outdoors, Spartanburg has plenty to offer (and then some!). There are more than 200 miles of greenways and trails throughout the city, making it a perfect spot for biking, hiking, or going for a simple stroll.

Columbia

Columbia is nestled in the heart of the state and is known as the capital city. This city offers a unique blend of modern amenities and historic charm. Columbia boasts a fantastic educational system too, thanks to its collection of prestige universities and colleges. This city continues to attract residents from all over the United States thanks to its low cost of living expenses, endless job opportunities, and fantastic entertainment options.

Regarding property, Columbia’s housing is relatively affordable too. If you’re looking to invest in a rental opportunity, Columbia should be top of your list. This is because close to half of Columbia’s households rent rather than own, which strengthens the local real estate market. In fact, Columbia is one of the most popular spots to rent in the entire country.

Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant is a wonderful place to visit, as well as lay down some roots. If you make the move to this town, you’ll immerse yourself in a growing suburban community with plenty of access to amenities and job opportunities. You’ll also be within walking distance to a number of brilliant beaches, serving as the perfect spots to destress and unwind.

Regarding properties, many homebuyers are drawn to Mount Pleasant because of its easy access to Charleston. In fact, the town is only a short, easy drive from the city. This means for those who are relocating for work purposes can get to and from Mount Pleasant with no problems. Mount Pleasant also offers lots of charm and beauty and boasts a welcoming community. This area has been in high demand for years and has earned a long-established reputation as being the perfect town to live or visit.

Clemson

Clemson can be found in Pickens County and is regarded as one of the most attractive places to live in South Carolina. Should you make Clemson your home, you’ll enjoy a dense suburban feel. There are a string of bars and parks dotted around the city that people of all ages can visit and enjoy.

The city’s real estate market has continued to rise and rise over the years. Prices have increased steadily since 2014 with no indication of slowing down. Many people in Clemson rent, which means for those who want to purchase a property to rent out, you should have no trouble doing so.

It’s safe to say South Carolina truly has a vast number of destinations you can buy property in and set up a new home. If city living is your thing or you prefer something a little quieter, the state has so much to offer for any homebuyer.

Whether you’re planning to buy and move to the state or you’re interested in a rental opportunity, just make sure to take your time researching into the destinations above to help whittle down the list and land on the right property.