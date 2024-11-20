A Local Guide to the Best Turkey Trots in Northern Colorado

By Blaine Howerton | Northfortynews.com

As Thanksgiving approaches, Northern Colorado gears up for its cherished Turkey Trot traditions. These festive runs offer a delightful way to kick off the holiday, combining community spirit with a dash of exercise. Here’s your guide to the top Turkey Trots in the region:

1. Loveland Turkey Trot

The 23rd Annual Loveland Turkey Trot invites families, including those with strollers and dogs, to a scenic 5K run along the Boyd State Park trail. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2024, at McKee Medical Center, this event supports the McKee Wellness Foundation’s initiatives in education, clinical support, patient care, and community programs.

Details:

Date & Time: Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Location: McKee Medical Center, 2000 N Boise Avenue, Loveland, CO 80538

McKee Medical Center, 2000 N Boise Avenue, Loveland, CO 80538 Registration: Register Here

2. NCMC Turkey Trot in Greeley

Celebrating its 27th year, the NCMC Turkey Trot offers a 5K run and a 2K Gobbler Trek Fun Run/Walk on a USATF-certified course. Hosted by the Weld Legacy Foundation and the CardioVascular Institute of North Colorado, the event raises funds for cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs.

Details:

Date & Time: Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Location: North Colorado Medical Center, 1801 16th Street, Greeley, CO 80631

North Colorado Medical Center, 1801 16th Street, Greeley, CO 80631 Registration: Register Here

3. Pelican Lakes Turkey Trot in Windsor

Organized by run.Windsor, the Pelican Lakes Turkey Trot is a family-friendly 5K run/walk benefiting Athletes In Tandem and the Weld Food Bank. Participants will enjoy a scenic route through Water Valley and Eastman Park, followed by a post-race celebration with beverages and snacks.

Details:

Date & Time: Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Location: Pelican Lakes Golf Course, Windsor, CO

Pelican Lakes Golf Course, Windsor, CO Registration: Register Here

4. Mile High United Way Turkey Trot in Denver

For those willing to venture a bit farther, the 51st Annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot in Denver’s Washington Park is a longstanding tradition. This four-mile run supports programs for Metro Denver families, including early learning and youth success initiatives.

Details:

Date & Time: Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Location: Washington Park, 1700 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO 80210

Washington Park, 1700 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO 80210 Registration: Register Here

Participating in a Turkey Trot is a wonderful way to embrace the holiday spirit, support local causes, and engage with the community. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or looking for a fun family activity, these events offer something for everyone. Lace up your running shoes, gather your loved ones, and join in the festivities this Thanksgiving!