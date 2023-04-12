1920’s Style Casino Event Brings Fun and Prizes to Wellington

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing the Casino to you — Vegas Style.

Admission includes $200 in play money, one drink voucher, food and wine, and fun music.

Play on high-quality, true-style casino gaming tables with local business owners running the blackjack tables.

Come dressed in your 1920’s attire!

Prizes go to the top winner.

Games will include Craps, Blackjack, and Roulette.

The event will be at Sparge Brewing, 399 GW Bush, Unit 101, Wellington on April 20, 6-9 pm.

This is a 21+ event. Admission is $45.

RSVP at wellingtoncoloradochamber.net