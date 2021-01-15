A Total of $28,557 Given to Animal Friends Alliance from PetSmart Charities

Animal Friends Alliance has received a grant for $28,577 from PetSmart Charities to aid in preparing more shelter pets in Northern Colorado for adoption to ensure they find loving homes.

The grant will work to cover the cost to spay or neuter, vaccinate and microchip 350 cats and dogs before being adopted. Animal Friends Alliance has made preventing pet homelessness part of its mission since 2006 and has found homes for more than 30,000 cats and dogs.

“We’re so grateful to PetSmart Charities for this grant that will prepare 350 cats and dogs to find families who will cherish them,” said Sarah Swanty, executive director of Animal Friends Alliance. “A gift like this brings us closer to a future where all companion animals are wanted, cared for, and loved,” Sarah said.

Each of the animals has been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and has received age-appropriate vaccines before adoption. Spaying and neutering animals help reduce pet overpopulation and break the cycle of pet homelessness by preventing unplanned litters and keeping animals out of the shelter.

PetSmart Charities have worked for the past 27 years to help over 9.5 million pets find loving homes through its in-store adoption program in over 1,650 PetSmart stores. The leading funder of animal welfare has also donated approximately $430 million to positively impact communities, preserve families, improve access to veterinary care, and connect people and pets through initiatives like this with Animal Friends Alliance.

“We are proud to once again support Animal Friends Alliance in its work to provide homeless pets in Fort Collins with basic veterinary care while in shelter,” said Sophie Faust, associate relationship manager at PetSmart Charities. “This work will not only reduce the homeless pet population but will also give these pets the best chance at finding loving homes,” Sophie said.

For more information regarding Animal Friends Alliance, visit: SavingAnimalsToday.org or learn more about PetSmart Charities, visit www.petsmartcharities.org.