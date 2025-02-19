CASA of Larimer County’s Night of Hope Gala Returns to Support Vulnerable Children

FORT COLLINS, CO – CASA of Larimer County (CLC) invites the community to its 2nd Annual Night of Hope Fundraising Gala on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at The Ranch Events Complex – Pedersen Toyota Center (North) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This inspiring evening aims to raise critical funds to support children in Larimer County who have experienced abuse and neglect.

A Night of Impact and Community Connection

The Night of Hope gala is CASA of Larimer County’s largest annual fundraising and awareness event, bringing together local business owners, dedicated volunteers, and passionate donors. Attendees will enjoy a social hour with live music, a silent auction featuring premier items from across Colorado, and a gourmet dinner while hearing powerful testimonials from individuals whose lives have been touched by CASA’s advocacy.

The event will also honor exceptional volunteers and partners who have played a pivotal role in advancing CASA’s mission, ensuring that vulnerable children in Larimer County receive the support they need to thrive.

CASA of Larimer County welcomes individuals and businesses to purchase tickets, host a table, become an event sponsor, or donate silent auction items to support this crucial cause. Various sponsorship opportunities are available, offering businesses high visibility and a chance to make a lasting impact on the community.

How to Participate:

📍 Purchase Tickets or Become a Sponsor: Click here to register

📍 Donate a Silent Auction Item: Contact Cristi Clifton at [email protected] or 970-488-1632

📍 Questions About Tickets or Table Hosting? Contact Maya Jayachandra at [email protected] or 970-488-1636

About CASA of Larimer County

Founded in 1987, CASA of Larimer County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for safe, nurturing, and permanent connections for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. Through dedicated volunteer advocacy, CASA ensures that every child has the opportunity to thrive in a safe and supportive environment.

Learn more about CASA’s mission and how you can get involved at www.casalarimer.com.