City of Fort Collins Receives Donation of Property

The City of Fort Collins has received a donation of a 5-acre land parcel from Northern Colorado developer Byron Collins.

The parcel is part of the Willow Springs subdivision Byron built in the 1990s and is located along the Power Trail running parallel to SouthRidge Golf Course’s seventh hole. The land will be maintained by the Fort Collins Parks Department which anticipates the donation to provide significant benefits for residents of the community.

“Our parks and trails help define the Fort Collins lifestyle, and provide residents with safe and exceptional outdoor public spaces for recreation,” said Mike Calhoon, the City’s parks director. “As Fort Collins grows, it’s truly significant for our team to rely on community resources such as this generous gift of 5 acres,” Mike said.

Byron is a Colorado native and graduated from Colorado State University (CSU) in 1980 with a degree in finance, real estate and economics. He led the development of the south Fort Collins neighborhoods including Willow Springs, Paragon Point and Paragon Estates.

“Generosity comes in many forms, and this donation of real estate is a permanent investment in our community,” said Darin Atteberry, Fort Collins city manager. “Byron’s gift truly enhances the City’s ability to effectively steward our residents’ well-being and quality of life,” Darin said.

Byron currently owns and operates two businesses including the 648-acre Harmony subdivision in Timnath and the adjoining private golf course Harmony Club.

“I’m grateful to be able to provide and share this donation with our community residents,” said Byron. “The City can now use their collective creative efforts to best optimize the private/public opportunity on this unique land parcel,” Byron said.

For more information regarding the City of Fort Collins, visit: https://www.fcgov.com