City of Greeley Celebrates America 250 and Colorado 150

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Three-day community event features 400-flag display, patriotic ceremony, and family activities.

GREELEY, Colo. – The City of Greeley is inviting residents and visitors to celebrate two historic milestones during the America 250 | Colorado 150 Celebration, a free three-day community event taking place July 31 through Aug. 2 at Bittersweet Park.

Community Message

Hosted in partnership with the Union Colony Exchange Club and the Exchange Club of Greeley, the event commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States and the 150th anniversary of Colorado’s statehood.

A centerpiece of the celebration will be a display of 400 flags—250 American flags and 150 Colorado flags—arranged throughout Bittersweet Park at 3501 16th St. Each flag will include a tag highlighting a significant moment in American or Colorado history, creating a walk-through historical exhibit for visitors.

The celebration also includes a community ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1. The program will feature performances by local youth, a public reading of the Declaration of Independence, recognition of the winner of the “Why I Am Proud to Be an American” essay contest, and additional patriotic presentations.

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“These anniversaries are significant for our country and our state. We wanted to provide a way to demonstrate our patriotism and celebrate our love for both,” said Karen Zack, president of the Union Colony Exchange Club.

Following the ceremony, attendees can enjoy complimentary hot dogs and apple pie while supplies last.

The America 250 | Colorado 150 Celebration is free and open to the public.

Event Details

What: America 250 | Colorado 150 Celebration

America 250 | Colorado 150 Celebration When: July 31–Aug. 2, 2026

July 31–Aug. 2, 2026 Community Ceremony: 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1

10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1 Where: Bittersweet Park, 3501 16th St., Greeley

Bittersweet Park, 3501 16th St., Greeley Cost: Free

For additional event information, visit: https://greeleyco.gov/events/greeley-events/204304179/

Source: City of Greeley