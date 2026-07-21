Windsor High Students Earn National Honors in Washington

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Four Windsor High School FCCLA projects earned national recognition, including two Top 10 finishes at the National Leadership Conference.

WINDSOR, Colo. – Students from Windsor High School returned from the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., with multiple national awards, including two projects that finished among the top 10 in the country.

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Competing against students from across the nation, Windsor High participants earned two gold medals, two silver medals, and two Top 10 finalist honors in career and technical education events.

Among the top performers, Lyla Bumford and Sonia Miller earned a Gold Medal and finished second nationally in the Level 3 Hospitality, Tourism & Recreation competition. Grady Whalen and Lucas Penn also captured a Gold Medal while placing fourth nationally in the Level 3 Food Innovations event.

Additional national medalists included Payton Johnson, who received a Silver Medal in Level 3 Leadership, and Alice Chester, who earned a Silver Medal in Level 2 Fashion Design.

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Weld RE-4 School District praised the students’ dedication, leadership, and commitment, thanking families, advisors, and supporters who helped make the national competition possible.

The FCCLA National Leadership Conference brings together thousands of students each year to compete in leadership and career-focused events designed to develop workplace, technical, and life skills.

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Source: Weld RE-4 School District