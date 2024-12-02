City of Greeley to Upgrade Trails and Poudre Ponds: What Northern Colorado Residents Need to Know

Temporary Closures Begin November 27 to Boost Safety and Sustainability

The City of Greeley is taking significant steps to improve its trail system and the Poudre Ponds Recreational Fishery, ensuring these beloved outdoor spaces remain safe, functional, and enjoyable for the community. Beginning November 27, several upgrades will temporarily close parts of the Poudre River Trail and Poudre Ponds. Here’s what residents should know:

Poudre Ponds Access and Trail Repairs

On November 27 and December 2, Poudre Ponds will be closed to vehicles as crews install a new gate.

From December 4-6, weather permitting, a section of the Poudre River Trail west of 35th Avenue, between Rover Run Dog Park and 35th Avenue, will be closed for concrete repairs. This work will address damage to the trail, enhancing its safety and durability. For questions about this project, call 970-350-9205 or email [email protected].

Riverbank Stabilization for Long-Term Protection

Riverbank erosion east of 35th Avenue, between 25th and 35th Avenues, will be addressed starting December 9. This section of the trail will remain closed until March 2025. The work includes:

Protecting against flooding

Safeguarding Poudre Ponds’ water supply

Enhancing trail user safety

Removing debris for environmental health

For project inquiries, contact 970-350-9813 or email [email protected].

Mining and Recreation Enhancements at Poudre Ponds

Poudre Ponds is central to Greeley’s water management efforts. Improvements include gravel mining in Pond A and expanding non-potable water storage to 3,000 acre-feet. Mining operations are expected to conclude by late 2025 or early 2026. Future plans also include expanded recreational opportunities such as fishing and non-motorized boating.

Poudre Ponds will close for the long term starting December 9. For more details, visit bit.ly/non-potable-water or email [email protected].

Stay Updated on Closures and Progress

Keep track of trail closures on COTREX and stay informed about the project’s progress by visiting bit.ly/non-potable-water.

These upgrades underscore Greeley’s commitment to preserving and enhancing outdoor spaces for Northern Colorado residents. Whether you’re a trail enthusiast or a fan of local fishing spots, these changes are designed to support the community’s recreational needs for years to come.