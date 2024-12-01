Colorado Ranks Among Top Ten Most Dangerous States for Pedestrians at Intersections

Blaine Howerton | Northfortynews.com

A recent study highlights a growing concern for pedestrian safety across the U.S., with Colorado ranking seventh among states with the highest percentage of pedestrian fatalities occurring at intersections. This places the state in a troubling spotlight alongside others like New York, New Jersey, and Minnesota, known for high intersection-related pedestrian deaths.

The study, conducted by the DeMayo Law Office, analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data from 2018 to 2022. During this period, Colorado emerged as one of the most dangerous states for pedestrians navigating intersections. Nationwide, New York led with 48.44% of pedestrian fatalities at intersections, followed by New Jersey (41.64%) and Minnesota (37.89%). Colorado’s placement in the top ten reflects an urgent need for enhanced safety measures at intersections.

Pedestrian Accident in Fort Collins Highlights Local Risks

The dangers of Colorado intersections were tragically illustrated by a recent accident in Fort Collins. On October 15, 2024, a man was struck and killed while crossing East Harmony Road near South Lemay Avenue. The incident occurred at night under a green light for oncoming vehicles, and the pedestrian was reportedly wearing dark clothing. Drivers remained on the scene, and authorities are investigating the potential influence of alcohol on the pedestrian’s behavior.

This accident underscores the findings of the study, which identified that the majority of pedestrian fatalities at intersections occur during low-light conditions or at night. Additionally, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reports that 78% of pedestrian fatalities statewide align with these patterns.

Intersection Fatalities Nationwide: A Stark Reality

The DeMayo Law Office study revealed that over 600 of New York’s 1,367 pedestrian fatalities from 2018 to 2022 occurred at intersections. Similarly, in New Jersey, 41.64% of its total pedestrian deaths were intersection-related. These statistics highlight the critical need for increased awareness among drivers and pedestrians, as well as improved infrastructure.

Michael DeMayo, CEO of the DeMayo Law Office, commented on the findings:

“Intersections require greater awareness as vehicles come from multiple directions. Pedestrians should avoid crossing or lingering at intersections whenever possible unless there is a dedicated pedestrian crossing area nearby. We hope future data shows a decline in these fatalities.”

Addressing the Crisis in Colorado

To combat the rising fatalities, CDOT is focusing on improving infrastructure at high-risk intersections by installing better lighting, clearer signage, and dedicated pedestrian crossings. Public safety campaigns are also being launched to educate drivers and pedestrians about the dangers of intersection travel.

While these efforts are commendable, incidents like the Fort Collins accident serve as a grim reminder that much work remains to make Colorado’s roads safer for all. As Colorado continues to address this pressing issue, collaboration between local governments, residents, and safety organizations will be essential in reducing pedestrian fatalities.