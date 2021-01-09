Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to Meet Next Week

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will meet virtually on Wednesday, January 13, from 8 am to 5 pm. Again, on Thursday, January 14, from 8 am to 5 pm to discuss an annual review of its big game regulations.

Big game regulations to be reviewed at the meetings include annual changes to season dates, limited license areas, quotas, and taking provisions for bighorn sheep and mountain goats. Additional regulations will be reviewed, ranging from limited license areas and annual changes to mountain lion season dates to harvest limits, and implement the West Slope Mountain Lion Management Plan.

The Commission will also be discussing an annual review of “General Provisions” regulations, including Game Management Unit boundary modifications, regulations relating to fish management, health, importation, prohibited species, and other annual changes in addition to draft regulations revising the requirements to access State Wildlife Areas and State Trust Lands leased by the Division. Colorado State Wildlife Area passes will also be created at the meetings, streamed live on Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) YouTube page listed below.

The Commission will also be considering the implementation of a process for a person to petition the commission to either end or modify a current license suspension under certain conditions, including modifying the harvest limit, season dates and hunting area boundary for a greater prairie chicken, annual changes to waterfowl and migratory bird hunting seasons and related provisions including the Northern Front Range goose zone. There will also be a review of “Wildlife Properties” regulations, including generally applicable and property-specific requirements for State Trust Lands leased by the Division, CPW’s wolf reintroduction process, timeline proposal, and public comment, and CPW’s invasive species policy.

Additional agenda items are as follows:

Department of Agriculture update

Department of Natural Resources update

Financial update

Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) update

Check-in with Governor Jared Polis

Federal and state wolf listing status and litigation update

The next commission meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 17, and Thursday, March 18.

For more information regarding the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, visit: https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Commission.aspx or to stream the two virtual meetings live, visit: https://www.youtube.com/user/coloparkswildlife/live