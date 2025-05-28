Estes Park Ranked Among Nation’s Best for ‘Micro-Retirement’ Lifestyle

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Six Colorado towns recognized in nationwide survey for offering rest, beauty, and personal renewal

ESTES PARK, Colo. – Estes Park has been named the top location in Colorado—and #28 in the nation—for a growing lifestyle trend known as “micro-retirement,” according to a new survey by global career development firm Careerminds. The survey highlights places where Americans most want to take extended breaks from their careers to rest, reflect, and reconnect.

Micro-retirement, a concept gaining popularity nationwide, is not about quitting work permanently. Instead, it’s about intentionally stepping away from the workforce for several months or more to recharge, often in scenic, peaceful destinations like those found across Northern Colorado.

Estes Park earned top marks for its serene alpine beauty, community charm, and easy access to the natural wonders of Rocky Mountain National Park. Survey respondents praised the town’s quiet Riverwalk, tranquil hikes around Bear Lake, and overall sense of reconnection with nature.

Five other Colorado towns also made the list of the top 150 micro-retirement destinations:

Manitou Springs (#41) – Known for its healing mineral springs and artsy downtown.

– Known for its healing mineral springs and artsy downtown. Telluride (#53) – A cultural hub surrounded by dramatic mountain views.

– A cultural hub surrounded by dramatic mountain views. Pagosa Springs (#60) – Home to the world’s deepest geothermal hot springs.

– Home to the world’s deepest geothermal hot springs. Crestone (#71) – A spiritually rich town nestled at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

– A spiritually rich town nestled at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Carbondale (#88) – A creative, outdoorsy town near Mount Sopris.

The national survey, conducted among 3,007 American workers, revealed that micro-retirement is more than just extended time off—it’s a purposeful break from the daily grind. Nearly a quarter of respondents said they’d take 4–6 months off if they could, while another 24% would step away for a year or more.

The top motivations for a micro-retirement included travel and exploration (26%), health and wellness (23%), and rest (21%). Financial concerns remain the most significant barrier, with 50% of participants citing money as the main reason they haven’t pursued a break.

While Hilo, Hawaii took the top spot nationally, Colorado’s natural beauty, relaxed communities, and access to outdoor recreation continue to make it a compelling place for people seeking renewal—whether between careers, after burnout, or simply in search of a slower pace of life.

Read more about the complete list and findings at Careerminds.com (link provided by source).

